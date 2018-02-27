Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

German court: Google has no ‘duty to inspect’ websites for illegal content before displaying

Feb 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling The court held that Google can’t be held liable before being notified of a ‘clearly recognizable violation’ of individual rights.

Law and reputation firms generate 21% of Right to Be Forgotten delistings, says Google

Feb 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling New report from Google digs into three years’ worth of data on removal requests and exposes the delisting criteria.

Google Word Coach, a fun word game in the search results

Feb 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google added a new feature to help non-English speakers expand their English-language vocabulary.

How Amazon dominates the competitive search landscape

Feb 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot This report from Adthena reveals the extent to which Amazon has been capturing text ad click share in major retail categories. Analysis of consumer electronics, and department store retail categories in the US and UK, suggests that Amazon’s paid search ad spend is behind the e-commerce giant’s continued market growth, with the scale and impact […]

Can you predict what the future holds for your inbound links?

Feb 27, 2018 by Julie Joyce Gazing into her crystal link building ball, columnist Julie Joyce says it’s hard to tell if your links will even be in place, much less be effective, in the future.