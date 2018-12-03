SearchCap: Google search bar, new rich snippets & Bing partner program
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Partner Program shifting to calendar-year qualifications
Dec 3, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The change will take effect in January.
- Google launches Q&A structured data for Question & Answer pages
Dec 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out these new Google rich results for Q&A style pages.
- The state of local SEO — get industry insights for 2019
Dec 3, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Local search is a broad field that’s constantly growing and changing, challenging marketers to keep up. No matter what kind of company they work for, today’s marketers need both the big picture — relating to customers in the real world — as well as little details like questions submitted on a Google Knowledge Panel. And […]
- Amazon product ads evolution: A harbinger of Amazon local advertising?
Dec 3, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Whether or not you sell products on Amazon, understanding how the company is evolving its advertising products should be on your radar.
- Google’s local pack adds ‘sold here’ label on query match
Dec 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Local business may want to check out this new “sold here” feature to gain more exposure in Google.
- Google Map’s tracking problems keep piling up
Dec 3, 2018 by Brian Ussery
Investigators seem confused about the differences between Google’s account, device, app and web settings.
- Report: EU antitrust unit exploring broader local search complaint against Google
Dec 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The focus now moves to travel, hotels and restaurants.
- Google officially rolling out new search bar with sticky header, rounded search bar
Dec 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After months of testing, Google is rolling out the new search bar for the search results page.
- Quora unveils new Promoted Answers ad unit
Nov 30, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The Promoted Answers unit has the same targeting options as the platform’s other ad formats.
- Wanted: Nominations for this year’s ‘Naughty & Nice’ list
Nov 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
Who in marketing, advertising or search deserves a candy cane – or a lump of coal – for what they’ve done in 2018?
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- YouTube drops paywall from some Originals, explores advertising
Dec 3, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The details are still in the works, but some programs will become ad-supported.
- 4 strategies to drive growth in 2019 with voice and the call channel
Dec 3, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
As expectations and challenges continue to mount, many CMOs today feel under siege. CMOs are expected to drive sales, be accountable for ROI, and own the entire customer experience, all while being hamstrung by limited resources and incomplete, siloed data. At some Fortune 500 companies, CMOs are even being replaced by new C-suite roles such […]
- Twitter’s #BrandBowl53 slated for Super Bowl LIII, gives marketers something to compete for
Dec 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
All advertisers are eligible to take part in Twitter’s Super Bowl competition for brands during the big game.
- IAB Tech Lab issues revised ads.txt for apps
Nov 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
The spec for app-ads.txt brings ad inventory verification to apps.
