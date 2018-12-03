Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Partner Program shifting to calendar-year qualifications

Dec 3, 2018 by Robin Kurzer The change will take effect in January.

Google launches Q&A structured data for Question & Answer pages

Dec 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Check out these new Google rich results for Q&A style pages.

The state of local SEO — get industry insights for 2019

Dec 3, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Local search is a broad field that’s constantly growing and changing, challenging marketers to keep up. No matter what kind of company they work for, today’s marketers need both the big picture — relating to customers in the real world — as well as little details like questions submitted on a Google Knowledge Panel. And […]

Amazon product ads evolution: A harbinger of Amazon local advertising?

Dec 3, 2018 by Adam Dorfman Whether or not you sell products on Amazon, understanding how the company is evolving its advertising products should be on your radar.

Google’s local pack adds ‘sold here’ label on query match

Dec 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Local business may want to check out this new “sold here” feature to gain more exposure in Google.

Google Map’s tracking problems keep piling up

Dec 3, 2018 by Brian Ussery Investigators seem confused about the differences between Google’s account, device, app and web settings.

Report: EU antitrust unit exploring broader local search complaint against Google

Dec 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling The focus now moves to travel, hotels and restaurants.

Google officially rolling out new search bar with sticky header, rounded search bar

Dec 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz After months of testing, Google is rolling out the new search bar for the search results page.

Quora unveils new Promoted Answers ad unit

Nov 30, 2018 by Robin Kurzer The Promoted Answers unit has the same targeting options as the platform’s other ad formats.