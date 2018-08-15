SearchCap: Google Search Console adds features, Amazon advertising, Bing Webmaster Tools & more
Debra Mastaler on August 15, 2018 at 4:02 pm
From Search Engine Land:
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 3
Aug 15, 2018 by Christi Olson
Bing Chief Evangelist and contributor Christi Olson reviews the Diagnostics & Tools and Security sections in Part 3 of our series on Bing Webmaster Tools.
- Analysts say Amazon’s advertising business will surpass AWS by 2021
Aug 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Amazon’s ad revenue is on track to more than triple in the next couple of years, according to Piper Jaffray.
- Bing app’s Camera Intelligent Search can solve complex math problems in a snap
Aug 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
With the new “math mode” in Bing’s Camera Intelligent Search feature in the iOS app, Bing can solve complex math problems for you with the snap of a picture.
- New Google Search Console adds mobile usability report, manage users & add site features
Aug 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google brings more features from the old version of Google Search Console to the new beta version.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Report: Google continues to gain global smart speaker share
Aug 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Amazon is still the global leader, but its market share has been eroded by new competition. In the US, it still has a 70 percent share.
- Digitas report: Brand loyalty is at risk with voice-based purchases
Aug 15, 2018 by Barry Levine
The problem, says the marketing agency, is that most users will buy the first option presented by a voice agent.
- Forget me not: 3 steps to make your PPC ads more memorable
Aug 15, 2018 by Purna Virji
What makes text ads memorable? Contributor Purna Virji looks at ways to keep text ads fresh and top of mind by optimizing ad targeting and implementing ad extensions.
- How to increase your PageSpeed in WordPress
Aug 15, 2018 by Dave Davies
With over 59% of websites using WordPress as a CMS, optimizing them to load quickly is a good idea. Contributor Dave Davies walks through key steps and shows how to optimize a WordPress site for Google PageSpeed.
- Why you’ll benefit from fully funding your core brand terms on Amazon
Aug 15, 2018 by David Hassler
You may be wondering why you’d want to buy brand keywords on Amazon since results will feature your products anyway. Contributor David Hassler argues protecting your brand space is well worth the time and money.
- Pinterest says it will attract some 50M back-to-school shoppers this season
Aug 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Kohl’s, DSW and The Children’s Place are among the retail brands running back-to-school ads on Pinterest this year.
- Report: Traditional methods of personalization don’t work for millennials and Gen Z
Aug 14, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The report from video platform VidMob also found that despite a waning interest in celebrity tie-ins, influencers still have an effect on Gen Z.
