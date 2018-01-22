Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Search Console beta live, PPC tips & SEO tasks
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New Google Search Console may be rolling out for everyone now
Jan 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Go check your Google Search Console now. You probably have access to the long-awaited beta version.
- 15 PPC pro tips for writing text ads
Jan 22, 2018 by Pauline Jakober
Want to know how to write great paid search ads? Columnist Pauline Jakober shares some tips from her years of experience writing PPC ad copy.
- 3 SEO tasks to start 2018 off with a bang
Jan 22, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Wondering where to focus your efforts this year in order to gain an edge over your competitors? Columnist Jeremy Knauff has some ideas.
- It’s here! ‘Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide’ is all new for 2018.
Jan 22, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” has been updated for 2018. Compiled from the latest research, this 55-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. Also included are profiles of 16 leading SEO […]
- Sergei Eisenstein Google doodle honors Soviet film director known as the ‘Father of Montage’
Jan 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Eisenstein’s technique of editing film to create fast-paced sequences made him a cinema legend.
- It’s 2018. Are your Google Shopping campaigns ready?
Jan 22, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Sales&Orders
What a year 2017 was for Google Shopping, right? The real question is, though: How did your campaigns fare? Stellar? Decent? Mediocre? Regardless, the simple fact remains that it is now 2018 — a new year, which means renewed opportunities to do better (even if you think 2017 was your best). Undoubtedly, however, you are […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- As world waits for iPhone X sales, Apple Services has become a Fortune 100 business
- How to launch a successful refer-a-friend program
- For Reduxio’s CMO, diversity is key to building a winning marketing organization
- Amazon Go Store now open in Seattle — How disruptive will it be?
- Don’t let your organization be a sitting duck: 10 reputation management tips for 2018
- Bond now offers self-service handwritten notes with variables
- It’s 2018. Are your Google Shopping campaigns ready?
- Aligning with sales: Stop saying and start doing in 2018
- Facebook will prioritize news from ‘trusted’ publishers while de-emphasizing news overall
- 3 AdWords features you’re probably underutilizing
