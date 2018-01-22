Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

New Google Search Console may be rolling out for everyone now

Jan 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Go check your Google Search Console now. You probably have access to the long-awaited beta version.

15 PPC pro tips for writing text ads

Jan 22, 2018 by Pauline Jakober Want to know how to write great paid search ads? Columnist Pauline Jakober shares some tips from her years of experience writing PPC ad copy.

3 SEO tasks to start 2018 off with a bang

Jan 22, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff Wondering where to focus your efforts this year in order to gain an edge over your competitors? Columnist Jeremy Knauff has some ideas.

It’s here! ‘Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide’ is all new for 2018.

Jan 22, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” has been updated for 2018. Compiled from the latest research, this 55-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. Also included are profiles of 16 leading SEO […]

Sergei Eisenstein Google doodle honors Soviet film director known as the ‘Father of Montage’

Jan 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Eisenstein’s technique of editing film to create fast-paced sequences made him a cinema legend.