SearchCap: Google Search Console bug, AdStage news & Local Services ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Don’t skip these critical recurring SEO tasks
Dec 4, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
As we near the end of the year, it’s time to review broken links, plugins, functionality and page speed before there is a crisis.
- Dive deep on best practices in search. Attend an SMX workshop!
Dec 4, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Bona fide digital marketers need proven search marketing tactics and best practices in their toolkit. That’s why SMX® West offers in-depth workshops conducted by the world’s leading subject matter experts in SEO, SEM, in-house, and digital marketing. Workshops will be held Friday, February 1 at the San Jose Convention Center. Each provides: In-depth instruction from […]
- Google Search Console reporting bug drops some image search data
Dec 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Beware of another reporting glitch in Google Search Console.
- AdStage’s new Join automatically shows Google Analytics, Salesforce data for search, social campaigns
Dec 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Customers will have full-funnel visibility into how their search and social campaigns are driving sales outcomes, without URL tagging.
- Local Services by Google expands beyond US into Canada
Dec 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The company is also running a test in the U.S. to show the number of local bookings businesses have received.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Do brand politics impact consumer purchases? It’s complicated
Dec 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Multiple variables may affect how consumers react to brands that take a stand.
- Take our poll: Is the Time Well Spent movement influencing social media marketing plans?
Dec 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Marketing Land wants to know if the digital well being features introduced on social apps and mobile devices have impacted your social media ad strategies.
- WordPress to release 5.0, with its Gutenberg editor, this week
Dec 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
But many website owners and managers are not thrilled with this release coming so soon, especially with the holidays now in full swing.
- Back to basics: Measuring your social media efforts with unique acquisition channels
Dec 4, 2018 by Alan K’necht
Segregating paid, organic and social activity in analytics clarifies the activity that drives which type of conversion.
- Email’s humble beginnings and the birth of tracking pixels
Dec 4, 2018 by Len Shneyder
Part 1 of this email marketing series looks at how far we’ve come with email from the days of ARPANET to the creation of a webmail client.
- AdStage launches Join to automatically unify campaign, analytics, sales data in one dashboard
Dec 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Customers will have full-funnel visibility into how their search and social campaigns are driving sales outcomes.
- Adobe adds new features to its data management platform
Dec 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
Audience Manager can now subtract traits in a lookalike model and report impressions by user segment.
- Bombora now shows clients online content interests that led to a purchase
Dec 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
The new historical tool complements the company’s existing Surge product, which uses online content interests to predict when companies are in-market for a given product.
Search News From Around The Web:
- IDC: Wearables grew 21.7% in Q3 2018, Xiaomi now leads Apple and Fitbit, VentureBeat
- ‘Google You Owe Us’ claimants aren’t giving up on UK Safari workaround suit, TechCrunch
- Bill Slawski’s Hardest SEO Quiz You’ll Ever Take – 2018 Edition, Go Fish Digital
- bingbot Series: Getting most of Bingbot via Bing Webmaster Tools, Bing Webmaster Blog
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify before House committee on December 11th, The Verge
- Google Posts Testing Like Button, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says It’s Worthwhile To Have Unique Images On Each Page, Search Engine Roundtable
- Live from the North Pole: what’s new at Santa’s Village, Google Blog
- Major Trends in Paid Search [Report], State of Digital
- Oath Agrees to $5 Million Settlement Over Children’s Privacy Online, New York Times
- Should you update to WordPress 5.0?, Yoast
- Study Revives Debate About Google’s Role in Filter Bubbles, Wired
