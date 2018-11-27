SearchCap: Google Search Console changes, Google Image design & Russia penalties
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Is Google Image Search launching a new design for image preview?
Nov 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
We’re waiting for official confirmation from Google but they may be rolling out a design update to their image search product.
- Back to basics: How to capitalize on site search insights
Nov 27, 2018 by Stela Yordanova
Website visitors are leaving many insightful data clues so use them to enhance your content development plan.
- 8 best online reputation management tools for your brand
Nov 27, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Awario
If your brand has an online presence at all, you can’t not worry about its reputation. Today, online reputation management (or ORM for short) is not only applicable to every business; ignoring it can cost you customers and money. Here’re just some of the reasons why ORM should be an integral part of your strategy: […]
- Google Search Console updates index coverage report for mobile-first indexing and warns about replacing old reports
Nov 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has made a couple changes within Google Search Console. Here is your update.
- Technical SEO in the wild: Real-world issues and fixes
Nov 27, 2018 by Barry Adams
A website has a lot of moving parts that affect one another and sometimes a tiny little change can cause a huge problem.
- Google facing fine in Russia for allegedly not purging banned websites
Nov 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The fine would be just over $10,000, but Russian officials are seeking penalties of 1 percent of global revenue going forward.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook extends Watch Party to Pages and personal profiles, adds features
Nov 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Its new Live Commentating feature lets a host moderate a Watch Party as videos play.
- From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, consumers spend more than $4 billion on mobile
Nov 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling
More retail traffic came from mobile devices than the desktop and some are reporting that mobile sales beat the PC as well.
- Foldable screens: No big deal for marketers or potential game changer?
Nov 27, 2018 by Barry Levine
Android now natively supports foldable screens, and Samsung is coming out with a foldable-screen Galaxy. What does this mean for marketing?
- Cyber Monday shopping shatters sales records, beats expectations
Nov 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
It’s good news for brands and marketers as the 2018 holiday season kicks off with a bang.
- EU consumer groups accuse Google of violating GDPR with location history
Nov 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The groups argue Google doesn’t sufficiently disclose how location data is being used and has not obtained consumer consent.
- 8 best online reputation management tools for your brand
Nov 27, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Awario
If your brand has an online presence at all, you can’t not worry about its reputation. Today, online reputation management (or ORM for short) is not only applicable to every business; ignoring it can cost you customers and money. Here’re just some of the reasons why ORM should be an integral part of your strategy: […]
- WPP merges agencies to form ‘data-driven’ Wunderman Thompson
Nov 26, 2018 by Pamela Parker
The new agency aims to offer “inspiration that is rooted in data-driven insight.”
- Virgin Holidays powers travel recommendations with social posts
Nov 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
Marketers have yet another reason to promote and track their offerings on social media.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Business Marketing Strategies to Win the War on Local SEO, Andy Beard
- Bulk Backlink Checker now has data on backlink context, Majestic Blog
- Disney and Google expand strategic relationship, Google Blog
- How to use Google’s Duplex appointment booking tool for Pixel phones, Business Insider
- Smart Shopping campaigns are publicly available today, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Speakable Markup Now Supported On Google Home Hub, Search Engine Roundtable
- Useful changes to your billing statement reports, Bing Ads Blog
- We are Google employees. Google must drop Dragonfly., Medium
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.