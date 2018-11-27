Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The fine would be just over $10,000, but Russian officials are seeking penalties of 1 percent of global revenue going forward.

A website has a lot of moving parts that affect one another and sometimes a tiny little change can cause a huge problem.

Google has made a couple changes within Google Search Console. Here is your update.

Website visitors are leaving many insightful data clues so use them to enhance your content development plan.

We’re waiting for official confirmation from Google but they may be rolling out a design update to their image search product.

Facebook extends Watch Party to Pages and personal profiles, adds features

Nov 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Its new Live Commentating feature lets a host moderate a Watch Party as videos play.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, consumers spend more than $4 billion on mobile

Nov 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling More retail traffic came from mobile devices than the desktop and some are reporting that mobile sales beat the PC as well.

Foldable screens: No big deal for marketers or potential game changer?

Nov 27, 2018 by Barry Levine Android now natively supports foldable screens, and Samsung is coming out with a foldable-screen Galaxy. What does this mean for marketing?

Cyber Monday shopping shatters sales records, beats expectations

Nov 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer It’s good news for brands and marketers as the 2018 holiday season kicks off with a bang.

EU consumer groups accuse Google of violating GDPR with location history

Nov 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling The groups argue Google doesn’t sufficiently disclose how location data is being used and has not obtained consumer consent.

Nov 27, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Awario If your brand has an online presence at all, you can’t not worry about its reputation. Today, online reputation management (or ORM for short) is not only applicable to every business; ignoring it can cost you customers and money. Here’re just some of the reasons why ORM should be an integral part of your strategy: […]

WPP merges agencies to form ‘data-driven’ Wunderman Thompson

Nov 26, 2018 by Pamela Parker The new agency aims to offer “inspiration that is rooted in data-driven insight.”