SearchCap: Google Search Console changes, hotel check-in/out data & search ad tracking
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Search Console to consolidate Search Performance reports to canonical URL
Feb 6, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Big changes are coming to how Google reports on your data within Google Search Console.
- Pixel problems: Troubleshooting your paid media tracking implementation
Feb 6, 2019 by Simon Poulton
Here are tips to avoid tracking problems with GoogleAds and BingAds by carefully managing tags and also learn to identify solutions for some common mistakes.
- Google My Business supports hotel check-in and check-out times
Feb 6, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Google is now giving hotels a way to communicate even more about their properties to customers.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Spotify solidifies foothold in podcasting with acquisitions of Gimlet, Anchor
Feb 6, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
The company shared the news with its Q4 2018 earnings, which showed a profit for the first time despite disappointing revenue per user.
- What impact will 5G have on marketing and advertising?
Feb 6, 2019 by Barry Levine
Carriers and device makers are rolling out the super-fast wireless service this year, so we asked experts about the potential for marketing and advertising.
- SMX Advanced registration is open!
Feb 6, 2019 by Marketing Land
Join us at SMX® Advanced for the search marketing event of the year! Actionable search marketing tactics, professional connections that will advance your career, and community celebrations like the Search Engine Land Awards await you in Seattle June 3-5. The site up and registration is open! Here’s a sneak peek at some of the sessions […]
- Snap topped $1 billion in revenue in 2018, stabilized user base in fourth quarter
Feb 6, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Mobile video ads on the messaging app reached over 70% of the total 13 to 34-year-old U.S. population on a monthly basis during the last quarter.
- Super Bowl ads show Alexa as part of daily life
Feb 6, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Brands were using virtual assistants to sell their’ products during the big game, though assistants have yet to materialize as a marketing channel themselves.
- Here’s why marketers should care about Microsoft’s Cortana
Feb 6, 2019 by Adam Dorfman
With Microsoft’s focus on voice for enterprises, marketers need to understand how to adopt voice technology with customers, employees and stakeholders.
- The in-housing trend is all about data
Feb 6, 2019 by Clint Tasset
In 2019, we’ll see more brands increasingly turn to digital ad agencies and tech consultants nimble enough to act as an extension to their internal teams.
- Why ARF thinks marketers should reconsider their personalization strategy
Feb 5, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
‘We’ve taken targeting too far in terms of effectiveness and ethics,’ says the CEO of the non-profit research org.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Warns Data Privacy Changes Could Hurt Its Business, Bloomberg
- Exploring Google’s New Carousel Featured Snippet, Moz
- Google Denies Negative People Or Organizational Associations Can Hurt Web Sites, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console: Differences and Limits, SISTRIX
- How to tag your keywords 10X faster and beat your SEO competition, Search Wilderness
- Reserve With Google Expands to Class Bookings, Sergey Alakov
- SERP News: AMP Plunges Due to Bug, Featured Snippets Change, RankRanger
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.