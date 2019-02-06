Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google is now giving hotels a way to communicate even more about their properties to customers.

Here are tips to avoid tracking problems with GoogleAds and BingAds by carefully managing tags and also learn to identify solutions for some common mistakes.

Big changes are coming to how Google reports on your data within Google Search Console.

Spotify solidifies foothold in podcasting with acquisitions of Gimlet, Anchor

Feb 6, 2019 by Robin Kurzer The company shared the news with its Q4 2018 earnings, which showed a profit for the first time despite disappointing revenue per user.

What impact will 5G have on marketing and advertising?

Feb 6, 2019 by Barry Levine Carriers and device makers are rolling out the super-fast wireless service this year, so we asked experts about the potential for marketing and advertising.

Snap topped $1 billion in revenue in 2018, stabilized user base in fourth quarter

Feb 6, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Mobile video ads on the messaging app reached over 70% of the total 13 to 34-year-old U.S. population on a monthly basis during the last quarter.

Super Bowl ads show Alexa as part of daily life

Feb 6, 2019 by Greg Sterling Brands were using virtual assistants to sell their’ products during the big game, though assistants have yet to materialize as a marketing channel themselves.

Here’s why marketers should care about Microsoft’s Cortana

Feb 6, 2019 by Adam Dorfman With Microsoft’s focus on voice for enterprises, marketers need to understand how to adopt voice technology with customers, employees and stakeholders.

The in-housing trend is all about data

Feb 6, 2019 by Clint Tasset In 2019, we’ll see more brands increasingly turn to digital ad agencies and tech consultants nimble enough to act as an extension to their internal teams.