Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

To keep up with user preferences, you have to redesign your website now and then. Learn how to avoid the most common pitfalls when you do.

The smartphone continues to drive inbound call volume to businesses, as mobile becomes a key touchpoint along the omnichannel customer journey. BIA/Kelsey predicts the number of mobile calls to businesses will reach 125 billion in 2018, and jump to 170 billion by 2020. Call analytics play a vital role in establishing the relationship between online […]

Google may be testing a way to get more site owners to look at their Google Search Console data.

The Open Marketing Cloud: A no-BS demo of Mautic’s marketing automation platform

Oct 4, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Are you unhappy with your experience or results using one of the legacy marketing automation products? Does your marketing tool or process limit your ability to take action on all of your valuable customer data? Are you struggling to integrate all the different marketing tools you’ve licensed along with the proprietary systems your company has […]

With 600 vendors, sales tech landscape is 1/10 the size of martech — and still overwhelming

Oct 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Smart Selling Tools founder Nancy Nardin offered an overview of the sales tech landscape during her presentation at the MarTech Conference in Boston.

IRI to help Google measure offline sales impact of YouTube ads

Oct 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling Company will provide anonymous loyalty card and point-of-sale data to Google.

Agile methodology is becoming a must for marketing teams

Oct 4, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Many of the speakers at this year’s MarTech East conference in Boston lauded the process for its focus on the end user.