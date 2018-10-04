SearchCap: Google Search Console dashboard, SEO mistakes & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Search Console snapshot arrives in search results
Oct 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google may be testing a way to get more site owners to look at their Google Search Console data.
- Choosing an enterprise call analytics platform
Oct 4, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The smartphone continues to drive inbound call volume to businesses, as mobile becomes a key touchpoint along the omnichannel customer journey. BIA/Kelsey predicts the number of mobile calls to businesses will reach 125 billion in 2018, and jump to 170 billion by 2020. Call analytics play a vital role in establishing the relationship between online […]
- Website redesign mistakes that destroy SEO
Oct 4, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
To keep up with user preferences, you have to redesign your website now and then. Learn how to avoid the most common pitfalls when you do.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The Open Marketing Cloud: A no-BS demo of Mautic’s marketing automation platform
Oct 4, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Are you unhappy with your experience or results using one of the legacy marketing automation products? Does your marketing tool or process limit your ability to take action on all of your valuable customer data? Are you struggling to integrate all the different marketing tools you’ve licensed along with the proprietary systems your company has […]
- With 600 vendors, sales tech landscape is 1/10 the size of martech — and still overwhelming
Oct 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Smart Selling Tools founder Nancy Nardin offered an overview of the sales tech landscape during her presentation at the MarTech Conference in Boston.
- IRI to help Google measure offline sales impact of YouTube ads
Oct 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Company will provide anonymous loyalty card and point-of-sale data to Google.
- Agile methodology is becoming a must for marketing teams
Oct 4, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Many of the speakers at this year’s MarTech East conference in Boston lauded the process for its focus on the end user.
- The future is now: How AI, blockchain may solve some of the industry’s biggest challenges
Oct 4, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Some of the most seasoned marketers in the industry tell us why these technologies could help save the industry.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Book a ride with the Google Assistant, Google Blog
- Google Adds New Features to Maps, Makes Commuting Easier, Yahoo Finance
- Google Ads Smart Bidding: Important Tips & Common Pitfalls, Metric Theory
- Google Clustering Featured Snippet Refinement Bubbles, Search Engine Roundtable
- Promoting inclusive storytelling with the Google Podcasts creator program, Google Blog
- What Google Teaches Its Leaders, Inc.com
