SearchCap: Google Search Console live, Quora ad targeting & Google search app update
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing explains how AI-powered intelligent answers can show users two points of view for the same query
Feb 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Multi-perspective answers is another example of how Bing is using artificial intelligence to inform richer search results.
- Case study: On-page + off-page SEO working together = success
Feb 6, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor Eric Enge offers an insightful case study on the positive effects SEO-focused content created by local influencers can have on driving targeted traffic.
- Technical SEO in the age of semantic search and Google
Feb 6, 2018 by Ryan Shelley
Contributor Ryan Shelley explains that technical SEO is more important than ever — but for long-term ranking success, understanding how Google processes data is key.
- Google officially announces the new Google Search Console is available for everyone
Feb 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The Search Console UX team shares how user feedback played a role in the evolution of the new version.
- Google removes tappable shortcuts from search app
Feb 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Less than a year after launching this feature, Google has removed the shortcuts offering quick answers on weather, sports & entertainment info.
- Quora adds more contextual & behavioral ad-targeting options
Feb 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The platform is steadily enhancing its advertising offerings.
- 4 ways to get more out of Bing Ads
Feb 6, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
Sometimes Bing Ads is the forgotten stepchild of PPC. The reasons probably trace back to when Bing Ads was very hard to manage and provided very little opportunity for the effort invested, but times have changed. With now more market share and easier tools to manage them, Bing Ads can be a lucrative opportunity for […]
