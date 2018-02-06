Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing explains how AI-powered intelligent answers can show users two points of view for the same query

Feb 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Multi-perspective answers is another example of how Bing is using artificial intelligence to inform richer search results.

Case study: On-page + off-page SEO working together = success

Feb 6, 2018 by Eric Enge Contributor Eric Enge offers an insightful case study on the positive effects SEO-focused content created by local influencers can have on driving targeted traffic.

Technical SEO in the age of semantic search and Google

Feb 6, 2018 by Ryan Shelley Contributor Ryan Shelley explains that technical SEO is more important than ever — but for long-term ranking success, understanding how Google processes data is key.

Google officially announces the new Google Search Console is available for everyone

Feb 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz The Search Console UX team shares how user feedback played a role in the evolution of the new version.

Google removes tappable shortcuts from search app

Feb 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Less than a year after launching this feature, Google has removed the shortcuts offering quick answers on weather, sports & entertainment info.

Quora adds more contextual & behavioral ad-targeting options

Feb 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The platform is steadily enhancing its advertising offerings.