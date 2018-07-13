SearchCap: Google Search Console, negative SEO & more
Debra Mastaler on July 13, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Webinar: Close the Online/Offline Data Gap with AI-driven Call Intelligence
Jul 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
With mobile search and voice interactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to make phone calls a critical part of your data-driven marketing strategy. And thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), you can now derive valuable, real-time insights from inbound phone conversations.
- How to be proactive and prevent a negative SEO campaign — Part 3
Jul 13, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
There is no such thing as being negative SEO-proof, says contributor Joe Sinkwitz. All you can do is take steps to lessen the probability of becoming a victim. Here’s how to reduce attack vectors and protect your site.
- Google Search Console Search Analytics API now gives you 25,000 rows per request
Jul 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Get more from Google faster with some changes to the Google Search Analytics API.
- Search in Pics: Panda keyboard, Google Japan furniture & SEOs visit Google Zurich office
Jul 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Improving the customer experience means getting search right
Jul 13, 2018 by Jim Yu
As consumers search from more places than ever before, it’s vital that marketers deliver experiences that perform. Contributor Jim Yu shares tips on how to deliver a great experience at every search touch point.
- Do Google reviews impact local ranking?
Jul 13, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Based on her research, contributor Joy Hawkins thinks reviews may play some part in how a local page ranks. Here is a case study that shows her findings.
- Winning the social media marketing game
Jul 13, 2018 by Peter Minnium
Contributor Peter Minium explains how connections are formed on social media, the purpose of these connections and how they can be leveraged to win the social media marketing game.
- How to implement an Account-Based Marketing strategy
Jul 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today’s B2B buyer is no longer just an individual lead. They’re part of a networked account. They work within a company decision team to decide whether or not to make a purchase, based on self-guided research and selection. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is gaining traction as the viable complement to traditional sales and marketing efforts.
- Vivoom turns user-generated content into user-created ads
Jul 13, 2018 by Barry Levine
The Boston-based firm offers a platform that takes the next step for UGC, embedding selected user video inside the brand’s video.
- TrustArc Survey: Most US, EU companies will comply with GDPR by year’s end
Jul 13, 2018 by Barry Levine
The key motivator is not the fear of fines or lawsuits, but meeting customer expectations.
- Report: Social media sentiment not predictive of offline brand outcomes
Jul 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Online and offline brand conversations occur in two vastly different ecosystems.
- Keeping up with the pace of advertising, MRC proposes updates to its ad verification guidelines
Jul 13, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
MRC’s updates provide new verification requirements for contextual advertising and allow brands to create a list of categories that are “never appropriate” for their programmatic ads.
- Report: Companies increase martech spend but struggle to keep up with the speed of its growth
Jul 13, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Though companies say they aren’t keeping up with the speed of martech’s evolution, they continue to add tools to their stacks at a healthy pace.
- The spirit vs. the letter of the email law & the bits in between
Jul 13, 2018 by Len Shneyder
There are things we all “know” that aren’t actually founded in reality. Contributor Len Shneyder busts commonly held beliefs about email regulations.
- Third-party app store owner files EU complaint about being blocked by Google
Jul 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google says there is significant risk from apps from third-party app stores.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Influencer Marketing Examples (That Don’t Require Celebrities), Alexa
- Bing Ads In-Market Audiences Targeting, PPC Hero
- Google Slows Crawling With 5xx Server Errors, The SEM Post
- How to Track Contact Form 7 Conversions with Google Analytics, Monster Insights
- The Guide to Local Link Building Via Existing Relationships, ZipSprout
- What are breadcrumbs and why are they important for SEO?, Yoast
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.