Google testing YouTube movie trailer videos in ads on Google.com

Nov 8, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The videos appear in a carousel ad unit.

Google Search Console experiments with domain properties

Nov 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz As Google looks to migrate more features from the old Google Search Console to the new one, Google is rethinking how properties should be organized.

PPC toolkit expands with Bing Ads Scripts’ cross-account operations

Nov 8, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys Columnist Frederick Vallaeys offers code samples for sending email and creating virtual labels with JSON to fill in some missing pieces.

3 differences between Bing Ads Scripts and Google Scripts you need to know

Nov 8, 2018 by Christi Olson There are key differences in functionality but an automatic ‘search and replace’ edit feature is a time-saver with the new Scripts API.

Could Google Alerts spam hurt your SEO?

Nov 8, 2018 by John E Lincoln Although a relatively undocumented spam method, you should report it to Google and then disavow the links through webmaster support tools.