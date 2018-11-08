SearchCap: Google Search Console properties, Chrome UX & Bing & Google Ads scripts
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google testing YouTube movie trailer videos in ads on Google.com
Nov 8, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The videos appear in a carousel ad unit.
- Google Search Console experiments with domain properties
Nov 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
As Google looks to migrate more features from the old Google Search Console to the new one, Google is rethinking how properties should be organized.
- PPC toolkit expands with Bing Ads Scripts’ cross-account operations
Nov 8, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
Columnist Frederick Vallaeys offers code samples for sending email and creating virtual labels with JSON to fill in some missing pieces.
- 3 differences between Bing Ads Scripts and Google Scripts you need to know
Nov 8, 2018 by Christi Olson
There are key differences in functionality but an automatic ‘search and replace’ edit feature is a time-saver with the new Scripts API.
- Could Google Alerts spam hurt your SEO?
Nov 8, 2018 by John E Lincoln
Although a relatively undocumented spam method, you should report it to Google and then disavow the links through webmaster support tools.
- How to use Chrome User Experience Report to improve your site’s performance
Nov 7, 2018 by Aleh Barysevich
An update to PageSpeed Insights from “lab data” to “field data” has the potential to significantly influence how Google handles your search engine rankings.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Here’s what Facebook says about ads and targeting on Portal
Nov 8, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
As Facebook starts shipping Portal devices, it trying to allay privacy concerns.
- Step up your email personalization game
Nov 8, 2018 by Kyle Henderick
To give your email marketing program a competitive edge, leverage timing, location and behavior to provide relevancy for customers.
- Report: As Facebook portal goes on sale, smart speaker growth is slowing
Nov 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
There are now 53 million smart speaker devices in U.S. households according to an analyst firm’s estimate.
- Another survey shows brand trust affects purchase decisions
Nov 7, 2018 by Barry Levine
The online survey is yet another indicator that consumer trust of brands affects the bottom line.
- Foursquare can now measure TV ads’ impact on offline store visits
Nov 7, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company can also measure multiple channels and their effect on real-world consumer behavior.
- Walking the CX talk
Nov 7, 2018 by Debbie Qaqish
Whether you’re assessing your own company’s status or considering how a potential employer is doing, follow these tips to determine whether a business is really dedicated to being customer-centric.
- Snapchat integrates with Comscore to measure Discover channel traffic
Nov 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The third-party measurement firm will show publishers’ reach on Discover.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Plans Large New York City Expansion, Wall Street Journal
- A note to our employees, Google Blog
- Blind veterans kayak the Grand Canyon, with Street View along for the ride, Google Blog
- Google Says Disavow File Spaces Does Not Cause Sites To Drop In Ranking, Search Engine Roundtable
- Notifying users of unclear subscription pages, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- Sundar Pichai of Google: ‘Technology Doesn’t Solve Humanity’s Problems’, New York Times
- Win big on your holiday PPC campaigns using these tips, Bing Ads Blog
We're listening.
