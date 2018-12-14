SearchCap: Google Search Console report change, Google Shopping expands & SinglePlatform with Moz
Barry Schwartz on December 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Do men and women value online reviews differently?
Dec 14, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
New research suggests there is an opportunity for businesses to get ahead of their competitors by generating reviews from their female customers.
- Google officially drops support for several old Search Console reports
Dec 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
As Google promised, some of the old Google Search Console reports are now gone and replaced in the new Google Search Console.
- Google Shopping expands to India in English and Hindi
Dec 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google enters India’s massive market where Flipkart and Amazon have been battling for e-commerce dominance.
- SinglePlatform and Moz partner for restaurant SEO and content distribution
Dec 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Each company will help the other’s customers improve visibility and local discovery in search.
- Google adds pay for conversions bidding in Display campaigns
Dec 14, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Display advertisers can pay for conversions rather than clicks or impressions.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Branch launches cross-channel cohort analysis for app marketers
Dec 14, 2018 by Barry Levine
The deep-linking firm says it can offer fast cross-platform, cross-channel analysis of audience segments without data-intensive methods.
- Want to understand your marketing stack better? Enter the 2019 Stackie Awards
Dec 14, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Entry is free and open through March 15, 2019.
