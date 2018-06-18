SearchCap: Google Search Console welcomes API, SMX Advanced recap & more
Debra Mastaler on June 18, 2018 at 4:08 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google local pack business categories dynamically change based on query
Jun 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google now uses searchers’ keywords to customize the local pack business categories.
- How social networks usurp Google’s local search dominance
Jun 18, 2018 by Wesley Young
Google may dominate most results, but not local search. Contributor Wesley Young looks at how Facebook and other social networks take a significant share of local search away from Google.
- EU: Google shopping search reforms working
Jun 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
EU Commissioner Vestager gave qualified approval to the changes put in place.
- Google Search Console Analytics API now has 16 months of data
Jun 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
About 6 months after the historical data rolled out in the Google Search Console user interface, it now has come to the API.
- Ranking factors session recap from SMX Advanced 2018
Jun 18, 2018 by Eric Enge
If you couldn’t attend SMX Advanced, have no fear. Contributor Eric Enge outlines one of the more controversial sessions and reports on what the three speakers shared on the topic of SEO ranking factors.
- Bing Ads rolling out UI updates to make bulk analysis & changes easier
Jun 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can see and adjust location target settings in bulk and get deeper reporting from the Dimensions tab.
- Father’s Day Google logo with colored handprints and dinosaurs
Jun 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Happy Father’s Day to all our dad readers!
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- MarTech Landscape: What is a consent management platform (CMP)?
Jun 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
The new CMPs are offering ways for publishers to capture and disseminate user consents, with support for the two biggest ad-related consent mechanisms — IAB’s and Google’s.
- Facebook to limit weapon accessory ad targeting to users 18 & over
Jun 18, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Starting June 21, advertisers promoting weapon accessories will have to restrict ad audiences to users 18 years and older.
- How researching B2B influencers can deliver actionable intelligence
Jun 18, 2018 by Michael Brito
Contributor Michael Brito details how to gather and utilize information to inform a successful influencer campaign.
- Martech + Ad tech, Part 1: The tools to transform insight into action
Jun 18, 2018 by Jose Cebrian
Navigating the convergence of martech and ad tech isn’t for the faint-hearted, but contributor Jose Cebrian describes the possibilities now arising.
- Is your customer the unifying thread? How to do martech right
Jun 18, 2018 by Debbie Qaqish
How you approach martech is highly dependent on the thread that’s unifying all of your decision-making. Contributor Debbie Qaqish explains how this affects your chances of success.
- Google announces new features for retail advertisers at SMX Advanced
Jun 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
A new local inventory ad unit for GDN and product pricing benchmarks are among the announcements.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Patent on Structured Data Focuses upon JSON-LD, SEO By The Sea
- Google Maps removes Uber integration, Ars Technica
- Google to Fix Location Data Leak in Google Home, Chromecast, Krebs on Security
- Keyword Research: What Do I Do with It Now?!, Portent
- SEO Is Better Than It Used to Be: Here’s Why, Stone Temple
- The Top 24 SEM Insights From SMX Advanced 2018, Acquisio
- What Is a Featured Snippet and How to Optimize For It?, Outbrain Blog
