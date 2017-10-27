Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google searches now correspond to user location instead of domain

Oct 27, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Users can still change their search settings to select a country service if desired.

Mobile-first updates from SMX East

Oct 27, 2017 by Eric Enge What does the mobile-first index mean for you? Contributor Eric Enge summarizes a panel from SMX East with tips for how to prep your mobile site and content.

Facebook third-party partnerships bring huge trove of used car listings to Marketplace

Oct 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling Hundreds of thousands of used cars now available as part of content expansion.

Local SEO for service-area businesses requires a lot of servicing

Oct 27, 2017 by Andrew Shotland What does it take to get noticed as a service-area business? Columnist Andrew Shotland explains some of the challenges facing these businesses and offers tips for how to approach your local SEO efforts.

Search in Pics: Halloween at Google, Cowboy Android statue & a scary but yummy Google cake

Oct 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google office ready for Halloween: Source: Instagram A scary Google cake: Source: Instagram Android cowboy statue: […]