Google invites more entities to take control of their Knowledge Panels and ‘get verified’

Jun 22, 2018 by Greg Sterling Suggest a featured image and control other factual information in the panel.

Antitrust, data and consumer privacy will take center stage at new FTC hearings

Jun 22, 2018 by Greg Sterling Will they lead to a new Google investigation, more Facebook scrutiny?

Voice search & virtual assistants — SMX Advanced Session Recap

Jun 22, 2018 by Eric Enge With over 420 million voice assistants sold, it’s clear that SEOs need to optimize their content for voice search. Contributor Eric Enge recaps the session and covers the opportunities and challenges voice search presents.

Practice useful marketing for local business content success

Jun 22, 2018 by Jamie Pitman As a small business owner, you fight big brands and a ranking system that favors them. How can you compete? Contributor Jamie Pitman shares 3 tactics to take on the competition by using smart and useful content.

Search in Pics: Google family house, meeting capsules & old IBM storage

Jun 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google #thisisfamily booth: Source: Instagram Google sweets: Source: Instagram Google meeting capsule: Source: Instagram Big Google […]