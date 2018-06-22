SearchCap: Google search verification, Google legal woes & voice assistants
- Google invites more entities to take control of their Knowledge Panels and ‘get verified’
Jun 22, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Suggest a featured image and control other factual information in the panel.
- Antitrust, data and consumer privacy will take center stage at new FTC hearings
Jun 22, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Will they lead to a new Google investigation, more Facebook scrutiny?
- Voice search & virtual assistants — SMX Advanced Session Recap
Jun 22, 2018 by Eric Enge
With over 420 million voice assistants sold, it’s clear that SEOs need to optimize their content for voice search. Contributor Eric Enge recaps the session and covers the opportunities and challenges voice search presents.
- Practice useful marketing for local business content success
Jun 22, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
As a small business owner, you fight big brands and a ranking system that favors them. How can you compete? Contributor Jamie Pitman shares 3 tactics to take on the competition by using smart and useful content.
- Search in Pics: Google family house, meeting capsules & old IBM storage
Jun 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google #thisisfamily booth: Source: Instagram Google sweets: Source: Instagram Google meeting capsule: Source: Instagram Big Google […]
- Google doodle honors science fiction writer Octavia E. Butler
Jun 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s logo represents a woman who used her social anxiety to write beautiful science fiction.
- Facebook’s latest data faux pas: app analytics reports sent to the wrong people
- How to create, operationalize and maintain a target account list
- In major privacy win, US Supreme Court says cops need warrant to access cell phone location
- YouTube opens Channel Memberships to more creators & rolls out new revenue opportunities
- Adobe adds Attribution IQ, travel industry features and smart speaker targeting
- Kiip undertakes ‘first’ blockchain-recorded mobile ad campaign
- Google Confirms Removal of Anonymous Reviews, Mike Blumenthal
- How Keylime Toolbox Supercharges 16 Months of Google Search Console API Data, Keylime Toolbox
- 8 Reasons You Should be Improving Your Bing SEO, Business2Community
- Google Says Keyword Stuffing Should Not Warrant Removal From Search Index, Search Engine Roundtable
- Meet the 2018 Google News Initiative Journalism Fellows, Google Blog
- Save dinosaurs from extinction in a game world built with Google Maps, Google Blog
- Six SEO Tips for Ecommerce Websites in 2018, SiteVisibility
- The New AdWords Experience- The good, the bad and the where has that gone, Screaming Frog
- With summer ahead, what the world searched for this week, Google Blog
