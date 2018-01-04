Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Jan 4, 2018 by Search Engine Land SMX West will be here before you know it! The largest gathering of search marketers on the West Coast is happening March 13-15 in San Jose, California. You’ll get three days of unparalleled SEO & SEM training — more than 60 thoughtfully sequenced, expert-led sessions and keynotes across eight deep-dive tracks. SMX is the place […]

How to reverse-engineer your online advertising strategy

Jan 4, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard In PPC, we often talk about eye-catching ad copy — but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard suggests that, rather than focusing on different ways to catch your customer’s eye, advertisers should start by looking at what customers are already responding to.

Holiday Retail Search Strategies 2017: What worked, what didn’t

Jan 4, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Join our experts as we explore how search marketing strategies fared in the 2017 holiday season. We’ll share results of a year-end survey that reveals how marketers adjusted their search strategies in 2017 and take a look at overall results of the shopping season to see if those efforts paid off. We’ll also examine best […]

Holiday shoppers increasingly turned to Google Maps in the countdown to Christmas Day

Jan 4, 2018 by Andy Taylor Columnist Andy Taylor from Merkle shares data on how consumers engaged with Maps and Local Inventory Ads over the holiday shopping period.

Search marketing to enjoy ‘late-stage renaissance,’ according to analyst firm

Jan 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling Privacy, brand safety and other factors will make paid search even more attractive to marketers going forward, according to Forrester Research.

Google My Business dashboard showing video upload section for some business owners

Jan 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Some business owners can now upload videos to their local listings in their Google My Business photos section.