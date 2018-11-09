SearchCap: Google seller ratings, complex SEO & local reviews
- Google now shows Seller Ratings by country, changes eligibility requirements
Nov 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Businesses must have 100 reviews per country to be eligible for Seller Rating.
- Solving complex SEO problems require a new ‘discovery’ approach
Nov 9, 2018 by Eric Enge
The SMX presentation with Hannah Thorpe and Arsen Rabinovitch reviewed Google’s latest updates along with diagnostics and tools to get your site back on track.
- Report: ‘Incentivized reviews’ effective for consumers and brands
Nov 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
While 58 percent of consumers were unaffected by the presence of an incentive, 42 percent were less willing to trust them.
- Step up your multichannel marketing game
Nov 9, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Join our experts from Epsilon as we share four critical steps to improve multichannel marketing execution. From CRMs to CDPs, we’ll explain the differences between technologies, discuss the use cases for each and offer tips for optimization. We’ll provide a must-have checklist that will help you prioritize, centralize, measure and evolve your data to move […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Hooked on a feeling: The forgotten factor in online advertising
Nov 9, 2018 by Jacqui Wallis
We’re stuck using outmoded concepts such as segmentation and demographic groups, when what marketers should be seeking is a prospect’s mood or mindset.
- Top retailers spent majority of 2017 holiday ad budgets on TV, investing only 6% on Facebook ads
Nov 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
On average, 62% of 2017 holiday ad budgets from the top ten retailers went to TV ads.
- Webinar: Google and Salesforce integration–how the two technologies fit together
Nov 9, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The new Salesforce and Google Analytics 360 integration is enabling next-level understanding of the customer experience — from the earliest touchpoints right through to purchase — by combining Salesforce customer data with Google Analytics 360 online data. In this webinar, you’ll hear from Salesforce and Cardinal Path, whose combined expertise is helping brands get ramped […]
- Is your DevOps team allergic to marketing?
Nov 9, 2018 by Ben Gibson
Communicating with developers in a smart and impactful way to gain their loyalty is critical for digital marketers.
- Viant’s Adelphic acts to solve ad pricing transparency by offering ‘all-you-can-eat’ monthly subscription
Nov 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
The DSP says it is the first to offer a software-as-a-service fee, as well as direct payments by the advertiser to vendors like data management platforms.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Build engaging ads with Display & Video 360’s Creatives module, Google Blog
- Google Ad Grants Deactivations Spike; Google Requires Reactivation Requests, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google hires Geisinger CEO David Feinberg to oversee health, CNBC
- Yelp tanks after announcing third quarter earnings, CNBC
- Google Is Testing Expandable Highlight Icons for Hotel Listings, Sergey Alakov
- Google Meets About SEO Feedback Around The Display Of Snippets & Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Difference Between URL Structure and Information Architecture – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
