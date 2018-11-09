Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

While 58 percent of consumers were unaffected by the presence of an incentive, 42 percent were less willing to trust them.

The SMX presentation with Hannah Thorpe and Arsen Rabinovitch reviewed Google’s latest updates along with diagnostics and tools to get your site back on track.

Businesses must have 100 reviews per country to be eligible for Seller Rating.

Hooked on a feeling: The forgotten factor in online advertising

Nov 9, 2018 by Jacqui Wallis We’re stuck using outmoded concepts such as segmentation and demographic groups, when what marketers should be seeking is a prospect’s mood or mindset.

Top retailers spent majority of 2017 holiday ad budgets on TV, investing only 6% on Facebook ads

Nov 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues On average, 62% of 2017 holiday ad budgets from the top ten retailers went to TV ads.

Webinar: Google and Salesforce integration–how the two technologies fit together

Nov 9, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot The new Salesforce and Google Analytics 360 integration is enabling next-level understanding of the customer experience — from the earliest touchpoints right through to purchase — by combining Salesforce customer data with Google Analytics 360 online data. In this webinar, you’ll hear from Salesforce and Cardinal Path, whose combined expertise is helping brands get ramped […]

Is your DevOps team allergic to marketing?

Nov 9, 2018 by Ben Gibson Communicating with developers in a smart and impactful way to gain their loyalty is critical for digital marketers.