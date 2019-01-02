Below is what happened in search over the past week, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

SEO expert Fili Wiese explains some nuances of Google penalties in disavowing links, dealing with past penalties and domain issues for small business websites.

Here is our recap of what happened in SEO in 2018 – with links and summaries of some of the bigger changes throughout the year in search and SEO.

Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp’s VP of Marketing, discusses what needs to happen for smart speakers (and displays) to realize their marketing and commerce potential.

Should Google take concerns over their search ads blending into their organic listings seriously?

Content-led link building expert Paddy Moogan offers some practical tips on driving inbound links and collaboration tools to manage outreach campaigns.

Significant shifts toward more automation affected nearly every aspect of the paid search landscape in 2018, and there were other important developments that will have a lasting impact in the new year.

Here’s a look at the most read columns from our SEO experts that stood above the rest this year.

Data-driven digital marketing expert Simon Poulton outlines opportunities in various solutions to customize dimensions for more focused analytics reporting.

Here’s a roundup of the most read paid search columns this year.

Sometimes it is a good idea to keep it simple with your web pages.

Email allows marketers to reach their buyers at the scale of their business, and forms a critical part of how marketers create the personalized experience that buyers demand. Integral to both campaigns and 1-to-1 communications, email is a main vehicle for sharing content, product information, and education with your customers. While there are a lot […]

The e-commerce giant’s ad business continued to grow as it made significant updates to its advertising systems and capabilities.

For those that get a lot of traffic to their AMP pages and show up in the featured snippets section, you may want to watch your metrics closely.

The sweepstakes offers incentive for agencies to increase their participation with Bing Ads.

Brands need to invest resources into feed management and utilize format variations to ensure they appear in as many relevant queries as possible.

Implementing a hybrid approach to your Amazon marketing strategy for both paid and organic optimizations will ensure visibility across results pages.

Companies should focus on working seamlessly across all channels, consolidating recurring tasks, leveraging data and instilling credibility in all aspects.

This year may (finally) see the end of feeds, but we can also expect an increasing adoption of smart shopping campaigns and more advanced bidding strategies with Bing Ads for smaller budgets.

Something major happened to Yelp’s recommendation software around late October and the update seems largely invisible.

Google is helping webmasters and SEOs on New Years and other holidays.

Take notice, Google is testing a more prominent look for the messaging feature in the local search results. Is your business ready to manage text messages from your customers?

Do you work at a movie and TV streaming service? If so, take notice of this new feature Google is testing.

There’s a reason search ads resonate with users — even when they know they’re ads.

20 expert predictions: Here’s what successful marketers will do in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Wendy Almeida From automation, email, data, analytics, voice, augmented reality and content management – as well as PPC for large and small business – our community of contributors share their expertise to help you step up your game in 2019.

‘Hey Alexa, how do I get my product visible in Amazon search in 2019?’

Jan 2, 2019 by Brittany Page Implementing a hybrid approach to your Amazon marketing strategy for both paid and organic optimizations will ensure visibility across results pages.

Want to create better experiences and brand loyalty? Lean on your data

Jan 2, 2019 by Nick Worth For 2019, marketers will need to increase efforts at data consolidation to allow truly effective multi-channel strategies.

Shopping ads for the small budget: Here’s what to expect in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Kirk Williams This year may (finally) see the end of feeds, but we can also expect an increasing adoption of smart shopping campaigns and more advanced bidding strategies with Bing Ads for smaller budgets.

Paid social requires sharpening your blade in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Susan Wenograd Advertisers need to remember constant reevaluation of their methods is crucial in today’s environment.

Are ad-supported tiers too much temptation for Netflix or Prime Video to resist?

Jan 2, 2019 by Ryan Kelly With growing competition in video streaming services, Netflix could reverse their former “no ads ever” policies. Let’s look at the pressure points.

Digital marketing in 2019: Here’s where we’re headed this year

Jan 2, 2019 by Chris Loretto Brands that embrace emerging technologies and advertising formats – like connected TV, visual and voice search and AR advertising – will thrive in the new year.

10 trends in digital content for 2019: Management is vital to success

Jan 2, 2019 by Rick Jones Technology will transform managing and optimizing content archives from an overwhelming chore to a lucrative discovery and revitalization.

AI, automation and analytics: 3 critical strategies for CMOs in 2019, and beyond

Jan 2, 2019 by Andy Betts In the next 24 months CMOs should focus on the three ‘A’s of accountability to make impactful changes.

Email marketing trends to expect in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Kyle Henderick This year the email marketing landscape will continue to focus on personalization with a focus on quality over quantity as well as expanding loyalty programs.

Hacking and phishing will increase in 2019: What digital marketers need to know

Jan 2, 2019 by Sam Bocetta Mobile malware, coordinated digital assaults and caller ID spoofing are some of the many reasons to make security a priority in the new year.

Evolution of ad tech in 2019: Streaming services and content ownership

Jan 2, 2019 by Rob Rasko By the end of 2019, growing pains will give way to maturity in the ad market.

3 ways marketing AI will advance in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by David Dowhan Advanced targeting and transparency will grow exponentially this year as we nurture AI to help it mature.

4 1/2 predictions for marketers in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Ryan Phelan Marketers must get smarter about using technology to better serve customers and increase the value you represent to them in the coming year.

2019 mobile marketing predictions from industry veterans

Jan 2, 2019 by Aaron Strout What’s in store for mobile marketers in the new year? Columnist Aaron Strout asks mobile-savvy business leaders what to expect in 2019.

Voice-based AI means brands must take an omnichannel approach with consumers

Dec 28, 2018 by Rex Briggs Having the ability to measure your brand affinity and customer loyalty impact on sales will become increasingly important in this world of virtual assistants.

Build more emotionally engaging experiences with a personalized data strategy

Dec 28, 2018 by Rakhi Patel Here are three audience management strategies marketers can use to supply new and captivating content.

Marketing tools can be leveraged by sales teams, here’s how

Dec 28, 2018 by Lindsey Groepper Webinars, media coverage and video are marketing tactics that can be invaluable for sales.

What Amazon Advertising’s big 2018 advancements will mean for 2019

Dec 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The e-commerce giant’s ad business continued to grow as it made significant updates to its advertising systems and capabilities.

Year in Review: Top 10 digital marketing expert columns of 2018

Dec 28, 2018 by Wendy Almeida A roundup of the most read columns from our digital marketing experts of the year.

Publishers using real-time data can help their bottom line, here’s how

Dec 27, 2018 by Jason Downie It’s time publishers caught up to marketers on the personalization front. These three strategies can help.

Fake, fake, fake: Epic tweetstorm targets marketing’s metrics house of cards

Dec 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Zucker-Scharff’s tweet touched a nerve, racking up more than 6,000 likes, nearly 3,000 retweets and a slew of comments and numerous sub-threads.

Compare 17 top SEO tools and platforms

Dec 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Organic search remains the most important step in the purchase funnel. But with hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an enterprise SEO platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and […]

Alexa’s stellar holiday season bodes well for smart speakers, connected technology

Dec 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Customers used Alexa to order gifts 3x more than last year and bought ‘millions more Amazon devices’ than they did in 2017.

Social media 2018 put the spotlight on data, video, Stories

Dec 27, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues A wrap up of this year’s social media advertising highlights.

Ask an SMXpert: New approaches in customization can build better analytics reports

Dec 27, 2018 by Wendy Almeida Data-driven digital marketing expert Simon Poulton outlines opportunities in various solutions to customize dimensions for more focused analytics reporting.

Instagram CPCs, CPMs drop as click-throughs continue to climb

Dec 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues AdStage’s Paid Media report offers Q3 benchmark metrics for CPC, CPM and CTR across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Facebook’s year of apologies (to marketers)

Dec 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Ten notable times Facebook said — or, should have said — “We’re sorry” to marketers and advertisers in 2018.

Without marketing strategy, the LUMAscape is one hand clapping

Dec 24, 2018 by Tim Burke Execution teams have the tech to segment and target consumers while strategists manually pull together disparate data sets to develop personas.

Gravy’s ‘location data forensics’ seeks to identify, minimize fraud in programmatic bidstreams

Dec 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling Up to 80 percent of bidstream location data found to be either ‘fraudulent or suspicious.’

3 inspiring campaigns that remind brands to be human during the holidays

Dec 24, 2018 by Keith Richey Campaigns from Europe should inspire marketers everywhere to tell more empathetic stories during this season and in seasons to come.

Merkle launches bidding platform tailored for Amazon sponsored brand ads

Dec 24, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The proprietary platform was developed to meet growing client demand for bidding at scale.

The brand storytelling genius of the Coca-Cola Santa

Dec 24, 2018 by Peter Minnium Learn how Coca-Cola developed an effective “partnership” with Santa Claus in a series of holiday ads that stretch through the better part of a century.