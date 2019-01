Below is what happened in search over the past week, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

What makes people click on search ads?

Jan 2, 2019 by Ginny Marvin There’s a reason search ads resonate with users — even when they know they’re ads.

Google search tests new interface for movie, TV show streaming options

Jan 2, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Do you work at a movie and TV streaming service? If so, take notice of this new feature Google is testing.

Google emphasizes ‘Message this business’ in new local search test

Jan 2, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Take notice, Google is testing a more prominent look for the messaging feature in the local search results. Is your business ready to manage text messages from your customers?

Google’s Mueller spent New Year’s helping SEOs tackle hacked content, slow website issues

Jan 2, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Google is helping webmasters and SEOs on New Years and other holidays.

What you need to know about Yelp’s latest update dubbed ‘Ghost’

Jan 2, 2019 by Craig Mount Something major happened to Yelp’s recommendation software around late October and the update seems largely invisible.

Shopping ads for the small budget: Here’s what to expect in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Kirk Williams This year may (finally) see the end of feeds, but we can also expect an increasing adoption of smart shopping campaigns and more advanced bidding strategies with Bing Ads for smaller budgets.

2019 in search: Find your seamlessness

Jan 2, 2019 by Alexis Sanders Companies should focus on working seamlessly across all channels, consolidating recurring tasks, leveraging data and instilling credibility in all aspects.

‘Hey Alexa, how do I get my product visible in Amazon search in 2019?’

Jan 2, 2019 by Brittany Page Implementing a hybrid approach to your Amazon marketing strategy for both paid and organic optimizations will ensure visibility across results pages.

Google Shopping is largest growth opportunity for most online retailers in 2019

Jan 2, 2019 by Andy Taylor Brands need to invest resources into feed management and utilize format variations to ensure they appear in as many relevant queries as possible.

Bing Ads offers agencies chance at prizes for accreditation, new accounts, more

Jan 2, 2019 by Ginny Marvin The sweepstakes offers incentive for agencies to increase their participation with Bing Ads.

Google featured snippets can now jump to section of content it is sourcing

Dec 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz For those that get a lot of traffic to their AMP pages and show up in the featured snippets section, you may want to watch your metrics closely.

What Amazon Advertising’s big 2018 advancements will mean for 2019

Dec 31, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The e-commerce giant’s ad business continued to grow as it made significant updates to its advertising systems and capabilities.

7 inspiring email templates

Dec 28, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Email allows marketers to reach their buyers at the scale of their business, and forms a critical part of how marketers create the personalized experience that buyers demand. Integral to both campaigns and 1-to-1 communications, email is a main vehicle for sharing content, product information, and education with your customers. While there are a lot […]

Mueller: Focus your SEO on Google’s status quo

Dec 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Sometimes it is a good idea to keep it simple with your web pages.

Year in Review: Top 10 expert PPC columns of 2018

Dec 27, 2018 by Wendy Almeida Here’s a roundup of the most read paid search columns this year.

Ask an SMXpert: New approaches in customization can build better analytics reports

Dec 27, 2018 by Wendy Almeida Data-driven digital marketing expert Simon Poulton outlines opportunities in various solutions to customize dimensions for more focused analytics reporting.

Year in Review: Top 10 SEO expert columns of 2018

Dec 26, 2018 by Wendy Almeida Here’s a look at the most read columns from our SEO experts that stood above the rest this year.

PPC 2018 in Review: These changes will have the biggest impact on advertisers in 2019

Dec 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Significant shifts toward more automation affected nearly every aspect of the paid search landscape in 2018, and there were other important developments that will have a lasting impact in the new year.

Ask an SMXpert: Link prospecting and helpful tools to manage outreach

Dec 26, 2018 by Wendy Almeida Content-led link building expert Paddy Moogan offers some practical tips on driving inbound links and collaboration tools to manage outreach campaigns.

Can searchers tell the difference between ads and free listings? Google engineer says ‘yes’

Dec 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Should Google take concerns over their search ads blending into their organic listings seriously?

Why one marketer thinks smart speakers have their work cut out for them

Dec 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp’s VP of Marketing, discusses what needs to happen for smart speakers (and displays) to realize their marketing and commerce potential.

SEO Year In Review: 2018 saw Google updates and a focus on mobile

Dec 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Here is our recap of what happened in SEO in 2018 – with links and summaries of some of the bigger changes throughout the year in search and SEO.