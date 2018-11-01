Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Here is how to give Google your two cents on the search result listings.

I recently heard a story of a business that got caught with fake reviews on Yelp. They were also an advertiser spending thousands of dollars a month on ads. When they got caught, Yelp canceled their ad account and told them they would be demoting the listing’s ranking for 6 months. After that time, they […]

There is a call to users to stop using Google services for short period to show support for the walkout.

Digital work crisis — take the survey…

Nov 1, 2018 by Marketing Land You’re not alone. And we want to hear from you. MarTech Today and Workfront are conducting a survey to measure the level of what we’re calling the “Digital Work Crisis.” We’re asking anyone who works in a large organization, especially those who are involved in marketing operations and marketing technology, to answer just a few […]

Marketers must capitalize on the new wave of email innovation

Nov 1, 2018 by Ryan Phelan Discover which companies are pushing the virtual envelope in the email marketing space.

Pinterest’s new Promoted Carousel ads will display up to 5 swipable images in a single ad

Nov 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Each image can link to a separate landing page.

Agencies must now confirm client relationships before enabling Facebook Pixel and event sets

Nov 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Aiming to be more transparent about ad targeting practices, Facebook is updating policies attached to its Pixel and event sets.

MarTech Landscape: What’s the difference between a data warehouse and a data lake?

Oct 31, 2018 by Barry Levine For marketers, the difference is more than just the choice of metaphors.