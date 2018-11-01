SearchCap: Google SEO feedback, fake local reviews & Google walkout
- Google employee walkout followed by call for Google blackout at 11:10 am Pacific time
Nov 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
There is a call to users to stop using Google services for short period to show support for the walkout.
- Yelp vs Google: How they deal with fake reviews
Nov 1, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
I recently heard a story of a business that got caught with fake reviews on Yelp. They were also an advertiser spending thousands of dollars a month on ads. When they got caught, Yelp canceled their ad account and told them they would be demoting the listing’s ranking for 6 months. After that time, they […]
- Google wants to hear from SEOs on the search result listings
Nov 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Here is how to give Google your two cents on the search result listings.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Digital work crisis — take the survey…
Nov 1, 2018 by Marketing Land
You’re not alone. And we want to hear from you. MarTech Today and Workfront are conducting a survey to measure the level of what we’re calling the “Digital Work Crisis.” We’re asking anyone who works in a large organization, especially those who are involved in marketing operations and marketing technology, to answer just a few […]
- Marketers must capitalize on the new wave of email innovation
Nov 1, 2018 by Ryan Phelan
Discover which companies are pushing the virtual envelope in the email marketing space.
- Pinterest’s new Promoted Carousel ads will display up to 5 swipable images in a single ad
Nov 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Each image can link to a separate landing page.
- Agencies must now confirm client relationships before enabling Facebook Pixel and event sets
Nov 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Aiming to be more transparent about ad targeting practices, Facebook is updating policies attached to its Pixel and event sets.
- MarTech Landscape: What’s the difference between a data warehouse and a data lake?
Oct 31, 2018 by Barry Levine
For marketers, the difference is more than just the choice of metaphors.
- 3 things marketers should know about Facebook’s Q3 earnings
Oct 31, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The company is investing heavily is shifting its monetization strategy from newsfeed to Stories, messaging and video.
Search News From Around The Web:
