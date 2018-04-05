Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google SEO patents & Search Engine Land Awards
Barry Schwartz on April 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google patent on related entities and what it means for SEO
Apr 5, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor Dave Davies pulls key points from a newly awarded Google patent on related entities and points out the ranking benefits of strengthening entity associations in your SEO and link-building efforts.
- Final call to enter the 2018 Search Engine Land Awards
Apr 5, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Time is running out to wrap up your submissions for the 4th annual Search Engine Land Awards! That’s right – the final entry deadline is just a little more than a week away, Friday, April 13th at 11:59PM PST.
