SearchCap: Google service ads, local search & Halloween
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google home services ads program rebrands, expanding to 30 cities by end of 2017
Oct 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The program is now in 17 cities. A new app helps businesses manage leads throughout the day.
- Customer Experience in the Age of Social Media
Oct 31, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Join our social media and CX experts as they explain how social customer service tools can help brands provide winning digital customer experiences. They’ll discuss how to manage that experience across multiple social touch points, leverage evolving social customer service tools and platforms to deliver long-term value and act on real-time customer insights to drive […]
- Oh, no! AdWords can now spend double your budget. Or not…
Oct 31, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
In response to Google’s recent announcement that AdWords campaigns can now spend up to twice an advertiser’s average daily budget, columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script to keep your budget under control.
- The ever-growing local search universe
Oct 31, 2017 by Adam Dorfman
Columnist Adam Dorfman discusses the current local search ecosystem and emphasizes the need to regularly optimize your data and content so that your business can be found where people are searching.
- Halloween Google doodle tells the story of Jinx, the lonely ghost
Oct 31, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
To celebrate today’s trick-or-treating festivities, Google put together a mini-movie about a ghost who just wants to join in on the fun.
- 9 reasons why search marketers have been at the cutting edge of marketing technology
Oct 30, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Scott Brinker on why search marketers are uniquely qualified to lead in the new “martech era.”
