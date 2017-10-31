Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google home services ads program rebrands, expanding to 30 cities by end of 2017

Oct 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The program is now in 17 cities. A new app helps businesses manage leads throughout the day.

Customer Experience in the Age of Social Media

Oct 31, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Join our social media and CX experts as they explain how social customer service tools can help brands provide winning digital customer experiences. They’ll discuss how to manage that experience across multiple social touch points, leverage evolving social customer service tools and platforms to deliver long-term value and act on real-time customer insights to drive […]

Oh, no! AdWords can now spend double your budget. Or not…

Oct 31, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert In response to Google’s recent announcement that AdWords campaigns can now spend up to twice an advertiser’s average daily budget, columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script to keep your budget under control.

The ever-growing local search universe

Oct 31, 2017 by Adam Dorfman Columnist Adam Dorfman discusses the current local search ecosystem and emphasizes the need to regularly optimize your data and content so that your business can be found where people are searching.

Halloween Google doodle tells the story of Jinx, the lonely ghost

Oct 31, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues To celebrate today’s trick-or-treating festivities, Google put together a mini-movie about a ghost who just wants to join in on the fun.