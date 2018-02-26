Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Shopping EU changes, page speed scorecard & Search Console bug
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Keeping your edge sharp with AdWords
Feb 26, 2018 by Chris Sherman
These are days of plenty for advertisers, with Google rolling out a new AdWords interface, AMP for ads and landing pages, Purchases on Google, updating the AdWords Keyword Planner and more. But factor in the increasing prevalence of machine learning and other forms of artificial intelligence that are now fundamental components of AdWords and keeping […]
- Just 2 weeks until SMX West! Register now & save $100
Feb 26, 2018 by Search Engine Land
We’re just two weeks away from Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, the premier educational experience for search marketers obsessed with SEO, SEM, and online retail. Now is the time. Secure your pass and join your search marketing community in sunny San Jose! What’s in it for you? We’ll equip you with actionable tactics you can […]
- In response to EU antitrust ruling, Google Shopping now shows ads from competing shopping engines
Feb 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Comparison Shopping Engines are competing with Google for visibility in Google Shopping in the EU.
- 6 smart e-commerce lessons to boost local business
Feb 26, 2018 by Wesley Young
With more and more people window shopping on a small screen, contributor Wesley Young shares six ways to use online tactics to drive customers to an offline store.
- Google confirms bug with crawl stats in ‘time spent downloading a page’ Search Console report
Feb 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
No need to worry, the Google Search Console crawl stats drop last week was indeed a bug.
- Google releases Mobile Scorecard & Impact Calculator tools to illustrate importance of mobile page speed
Feb 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
One tool shows how a site stacks up against the competition on mobile. The other aims to drive home the impact mobile speed can have on the bottom line.
- Winter Olympics Day 17 Google doodle marks the end of the 2018 games
Feb 25, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Google has posted a new doodle every day for its Winter Olympics series.
