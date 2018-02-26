Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Keeping your edge sharp with AdWords

Feb 26, 2018 by Chris Sherman These are days of plenty for advertisers, with Google rolling out a new AdWords interface, AMP for ads and landing pages, Purchases on Google, updating the AdWords Keyword Planner and more. But factor in the increasing prevalence of machine learning and other forms of artificial intelligence that are now fundamental components of AdWords and keeping […]

Just 2 weeks until SMX West! Register now & save $100

Feb 26, 2018 by Search Engine Land We’re just two weeks away from Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, the premier educational experience for search marketers obsessed with SEO, SEM, and online retail. Now is the time. Secure your pass and join your search marketing community in sunny San Jose! What’s in it for you? We’ll equip you with actionable tactics you can […]

In response to EU antitrust ruling, Google Shopping now shows ads from competing shopping engines

Feb 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Comparison Shopping Engines are competing with Google for visibility in Google Shopping in the EU.

6 smart e-commerce lessons to boost local business

Feb 26, 2018 by Wesley Young With more and more people window shopping on a small screen, contributor Wesley Young shares six ways to use online tactics to drive customers to an offline store.

Google confirms bug with crawl stats in ‘time spent downloading a page’ Search Console report

Feb 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz No need to worry, the Google Search Console crawl stats drop last week was indeed a bug.

Google releases Mobile Scorecard & Impact Calculator tools to illustrate importance of mobile page speed

Feb 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin One tool shows how a site stacks up against the competition on mobile. The other aims to drive home the impact mobile speed can have on the bottom line.