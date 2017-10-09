Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google short videos, AdWords scripts & IoT for local search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Submit your SEO questions to Google for upcoming short Q&A videos
Oct 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google hasn’t produced short-form SEO video answers for three years, but now they’re looking to start it back up again.
- Answer engine JustAnswer now uses bots to route questions to human experts
Oct 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The use of bots to qualify questions or leads, which are then handed off to experts or reps, may be the optimal chatbot use case.
- 6 ways IoT will make local search for SMBs scalable
Oct 9, 2017 by Wesley Young
Don’t turn your attention away from the Internet of Things just yet. Contributor Wesley Young contends that the data provided by connected devices could help smaller players better compete with the big guys.
- 4 (not so) ordinary conversion elements you may be abusing
Oct 9, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter
Contributor Stoney DeGeyter argues that you should optimize with an eye toward conversions and let the rankings take care of themselves.
- AdWords Scripts now available in new AdWords interface
Oct 6, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
AdWords Scripts have received some new capabilities in the new AdWords interface. Contributor Frederick Vallaeys walks us through what to expect.
- Pick up the phone: Your best customer is on the line.
Oct 9, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketers cannot ignore offline channels. Customers no longer see a difference between digital and physical. In fact, in this age of digital connectivity, inbound phone calls are on the rise. And it is often these customers who call directly to a business are a marketer’s most valuable asset. In May 2017, Marchex commissioned Forrester Consulting […]
