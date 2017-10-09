Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Submit your SEO questions to Google for upcoming short Q&A videos

Oct 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google hasn’t produced short-form SEO video answers for three years, but now they’re looking to start it back up again.

Answer engine JustAnswer now uses bots to route questions to human experts

Oct 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling The use of bots to qualify questions or leads, which are then handed off to experts or reps, may be the optimal chatbot use case.

6 ways IoT will make local search for SMBs scalable

Oct 9, 2017 by Wesley Young Don’t turn your attention away from the Internet of Things just yet. Contributor Wesley Young contends that the data provided by connected devices could help smaller players better compete with the big guys.

4 (not so) ordinary conversion elements you may be abusing

Oct 9, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter Contributor Stoney DeGeyter argues that you should optimize with an eye toward conversions and let the rankings take care of themselves.

AdWords Scripts now available in new AdWords interface

Oct 6, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys AdWords Scripts have received some new capabilities in the new AdWords interface. Contributor Frederick Vallaeys walks us through what to expect.