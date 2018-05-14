Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google confirms it shortened search results snippets after expanding them last December

May 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Time spent increasing meta descriptions for the longer Google search results snippets may have been wasted.

Improve paid search lead-gen with cohort analysis

May 14, 2018 by Megan Taggart Adopting cohort analyses is a powerful means to assess trends, retention and path to purchase. Contributor Megan Taggart explains how to implement the model in your paid search reporting.

Google to notify those who leave reviews when business owners respond

May 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz The new feature will be rolling out over the next few days.

Driving calls with PPC: 5 mistakes most search marketers make

May 14, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Invoca Most search marketers want the same thing out of their pay-per-click campaigns: driving conversions up and cost per conversion down. Things get a little more complicated when the goal of your PPC spending is to drive calls to your business. Using PPC to drive calls is a common tactic in any considered purchase category where […]

Improving e-commerce text ads with ad customizer data feeds

May 14, 2018 by Joe Martinez No more keyword-stuffed ad copy, please, says contributor Joe Martinez. Instead, use ad customizers to update feeds and shift your focus to value-based advertising that will drive sales.

Guide to paid media management software

May 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Paid search, mobile, display/banner ads and social media advertising lead an expanding group of paid media that are now being managed by paid media campaign management platforms. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for paid media campaign management platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. Included in […]

Wanted: Session ideas for SMX East

May 14, 2018 by Chris Sherman We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX East conference, which will be taking place on October 24-25, 2018. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, […]