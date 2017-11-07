Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google promises to improve accuracy of tweets shown in search results

Nov 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After misinformation surfaced in the Google search results under the Twitter section for the Texas church shooter’s name, Google has promised to make changes.

Google adds wait times to local results in search and maps

Nov 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Hate waiting for your seat in a restaurant? Now Google can tell you the current wait time before you go.

Bing Ads now shows exact match impression share

Nov 7, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new data offers deeper insights into how ads are performing on exact match queries.

Yelp increasingly cracking down on ‘review solicitation’ across the internet

Nov 7, 2017 by Greg Sterling The company wants to stop the practice of asking for customer reviews on its site, and third-party sites as well.

SMX West registration is open

Nov 7, 2017 by Search Engine Land Mark your calendars for SMX West 2018! We’re coming to sunny San Jose, California, March 13-15. Don’t miss your chance to attend the largest search marketing conference on the West Coast. Obsessed with search? So are we. SMX is the only conference series that is 100 percent dedicated to search. Year after year, we serve […]

Why real human users are the key to the best links for you

Nov 7, 2017 by Julie Joyce Overthinking metrics? Julie Joyce explains why real human users are the key to modern-day link awesomeness.

