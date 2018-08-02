SearchCap: Google simplifys targeting controls, Google headed back to China & more stories not about Google
Debra Mastaler on August 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google is deprecating adsenseformobileapps.com to exclude apps from Google Display campaigns
Aug 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
It will not be possible to keep mobile Display ads from showing on apps. There are fine tuning options to control what kinds of apps ads show in.
- Do you have a leaky lead generation funnel?
Aug 2, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Want your sales team to love you? Contributor Janet Miller recommends adding gate pages to indexed PDFs as a way to generate more leads and avoid lost lead and SEO opportunities.
- Report: Google plans to re-enter China with government-approved search app
Aug 2, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Company reportedly has been meeting with officials and developing prototype search apps that comply with Chinese censorship demands.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Square opens platform to third-party developers to create new payment experiences
Aug 2, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The tools enable the company to expand into new verticals and move further into e-commerce.
- Genesys is offering the first ‘fully integrated’ use of Google Contact Center AI
Aug 2, 2018 by Barry Levine
The new integration brings the technology giant’s voice agents and real-time agent support to a major contact center provider.
- SMPTE’s new TAXI Complete could make multiscreen ads and content commonplace
Aug 2, 2018 by Barry Levine
The newly issued standards specify identifiers within the audio track of any video program or ad, whether shown on TV, OTT or online.
- New report: CTV emerges as top platform for video advertisers, completion rates continue to improve
Aug 2, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Extreme Reach’s video benchmark report also shows that viewability rates continue to rise.
- Facebook launches playable ads, tests retention optimization for app advertising
Aug 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
App marketers will also soon have the option of using minimum ROAS bidding.
- Facebook looks to monetize WhatsApp with new Business API & ads that open chats in the messaging app
Aug 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The new Facebook ads that click to WhatsApp open a pre-filled chat so that users can easily message the business via the app.
- Report: Smartphone shipments down globally, Huawei pushes Apple to #3 position
Aug 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Company is regarded by some as an agent of the Chinese government.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Strategies to Align PPC Campaigns to Sales Funnel Stages, Acquisio
- Does AOL Add Value to Your Bing PPC Account?, PPC Hero
- How to make the most of Google Shopping’s reduced CPCs, Econsultancy
- SERP Tracking: Keyword Tracking in 2018 –, Raven Tools
