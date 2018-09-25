Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Most of the new features were for mobile devices and focused on structured data and machine learning.

To get the most out of your content writers, you need to set them on the right track from the start. How to develop guidelines and reduce the required editing time.

Smart Bidding may be used instead of smart pricing when conversion tracking is enabled.

Digital marketers: Instagram co-founders’ departure won’t slow ad growth

Sep 25, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues CEOs from Socialbakers and Steelhouse say CEO Kevin Systrom’s and CTO Mike Krieger’s departures will not impact Instagram’s ad business.

How to create a style guide for your SEO content writers

Sep 25, 2018 by Jessica Foster To get the most out of your content writers, you need to set them on the right track from the start. How to develop guidelines and reduce the required editing time.

With Customer 360, Salesforce brings a single customer view to its B2C side

Sep 25, 2018 by Barry Levine Now available in a private pilot, it offers a ‘federated solution’ that ties existing silos of data into one profile and ID.

Have retail email marketers finally reached the mobile tipping point?

Sep 25, 2018 by Kyle Henderick With half of all email-driven orders originating on smartphones, it’s important to make it easy to engage on mobile. Here’s a look at how you can boost average order values on mobile devices.

Salesforce, Apple partner to spur mobile enterprise development

Sep 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Salesforce is redesigning its iOS app, launching an SDK and training for other businesses.

Snapchat partners with Amazon to let users shop from pictures

Sep 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Via a new visual search feature, users can Snap a picture of a product or bar code and use the image to find the product on Amazon.

Adobe’s new Virtual Analyst doesn’t need questions to provide answers

Sep 24, 2018 by Barry Levine The AI-powered addition to the Analytics Cloud is designed to alert marketers to data insights without being asked.