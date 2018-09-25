SearchCap: Google Smart Bidding, SEO content style guides & Google’s 20th anniversary
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds Smart Bidding for Search Partners
Sep 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Smart Bidding may be used instead of smart pricing when conversion tracking is enabled.
- How to create a style guide for your SEO content writers
Sep 25, 2018 by Jessica Foster
To get the most out of your content writers, you need to set them on the right track from the start. How to develop guidelines and reduce the required editing time.
- Google announces cards, discovery tools, revamped image search at 20th anniversary event
Sep 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Most of the new features were for mobile devices and focused on structured data and machine learning.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Digital marketers: Instagram co-founders’ departure won’t slow ad growth
Sep 25, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
CEOs from Socialbakers and Steelhouse say CEO Kevin Systrom’s and CTO Mike Krieger’s departures will not impact Instagram’s ad business.
- With Customer 360, Salesforce brings a single customer view to its B2C side
Sep 25, 2018 by Barry Levine
Now available in a private pilot, it offers a ‘federated solution’ that ties existing silos of data into one profile and ID.
- Have retail email marketers finally reached the mobile tipping point?
Sep 25, 2018 by Kyle Henderick
With half of all email-driven orders originating on smartphones, it’s important to make it easy to engage on mobile. Here’s a look at how you can boost average order values on mobile devices.
- Salesforce, Apple partner to spur mobile enterprise development
Sep 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Salesforce is redesigning its iOS app, launching an SDK and training for other businesses.
- Snapchat partners with Amazon to let users shop from pictures
Sep 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Via a new visual search feature, users can Snap a picture of a product or bar code and use the image to find the product on Amazon.
- Adobe’s new Virtual Analyst doesn’t need questions to provide answers
Sep 24, 2018 by Barry Levine
The AI-powered addition to the Analytics Cloud is designed to alert marketers to data insights without being asked.
- How to make a big impact with a small influencer marketing budget
Sep 24, 2018 by Dan Bagby
So you want to try influencer marketing, but you aren’t ready to allocate a big budget. Nine suggestions for ways to make a mark without breaking the bank.
