Google officially increases length of snippets in search results

Dec 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Company says change is meant to provide more descriptive snippets.

Merkle: Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales from Google paid search up by double digits YoY

Dec 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Phone sales from search ads continue to play a significant role for retailers.

Google Local Questions & Answers now rolling out to desktop search

Dec 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Searchers and businesses can now search on desktop to add questions and answers to the new Google Q&A feature.

8 simple ways to utilize a blog to improve SEO results

Dec 1, 2017 by Joe Goers Is your blog living up to its full potential? In this beginner-level how-to, columnist Joe Goers explains several ways to utilize your blog for SEO gains.

Four brand-building activities that lay the foundation for SEO

Dec 1, 2017 by Brian Weiss Columnist Brian Weiss explains why a strong brand is necessary to ensure that your SEO efforts can reach their full potential.

Google brings local lead generation to Google Assistant and Google Home

Dec 1, 2017 by Greg Sterling The company taps HomeAdvisor and Porch to provide local contractors through a multistep voice-driven interaction.

Google facing $1 billion in potential liability with UK class action

Dec 1, 2017 by Greg Sterling The case stems from bypassing the cookie-blocking settings on the iPhone’s Safari browser in 2012.