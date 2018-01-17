Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The Google Speed Update: Page speed will become a ranking factor in mobile search

Jan 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Starting in July 2018, Google will finally use mobile page speed as a ranking in their mobile search results.

FAQs on new Google Speed Update: AMP pages, Search Console notifications & desktop only pages

Jan 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A page with AMP but a slow canonical URL will not be impacted by this update, assuming the AMP URL is not slow, Google told us.

Survey: Smart speaker ownership steals time from smartphones, TV, radio

Jan 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling The study suggests there are about 40 million devices in US homes today.

The technology behind AI in PPC

Jan 17, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for a long time, so why are we only just now exploring its applications for PPC? Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains the technology, its evolution in recent years, and what’s next for AI in paid search.

Bizarre review schema implementation spotlights gaps between Google’s guidelines & how rich results really work

Jan 17, 2018 by Andrew Shotland Google has made its review markup guidelines fairly clear and has even issued penalties to sites that utilize spammy or misleading structured data markup. But columnist Andrew Shotland points out that many sites are still violating these guidelines, intentionally or unintentionally.