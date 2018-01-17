Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Speed Update, schema reviews & PPC artificial intelligence
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The Google Speed Update: Page speed will become a ranking factor in mobile search
Jan 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Starting in July 2018, Google will finally use mobile page speed as a ranking in their mobile search results.
- FAQs on new Google Speed Update: AMP pages, Search Console notifications & desktop only pages
Jan 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A page with AMP but a slow canonical URL will not be impacted by this update, assuming the AMP URL is not slow, Google told us.
- Survey: Smart speaker ownership steals time from smartphones, TV, radio
Jan 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The study suggests there are about 40 million devices in US homes today.
- The technology behind AI in PPC
Jan 17, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for a long time, so why are we only just now exploring its applications for PPC? Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains the technology, its evolution in recent years, and what’s next for AI in paid search.
- Bizarre review schema implementation spotlights gaps between Google’s guidelines & how rich results really work
Jan 17, 2018 by Andrew Shotland
Google has made its review markup guidelines fairly clear and has even issued penalties to sites that utilize spammy or misleading structured data markup. But columnist Andrew Shotland points out that many sites are still violating these guidelines, intentionally or unintentionally.
- 10 great reasons to book your ticket NOW for SMX West!
Jan 16, 2018 by Search Engine Land
The largest gathering of the search marketing community is happening March 13-15 in San Jose, California. Search marketers from around the globe are flocking to SMX West for three days of unrivaled training alongside industry experts in a warm, welcoming environment. But that’s not the only reason to secure your seat now. In fact, here […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The big holiday 2017 e-commerce wrap-up: Adobe, NRF, Salesforce, Amazon point to another record season
- Search strategies — What worked and what didn’t for the 2017 holiday season
- Four ways to fix the social data disconnect
- Adobe launches commerce-based microservices across its clouds
- ContentSquare adds AI to become a ‘fully automated’ provider of experience insights
- Freckle CEO: Every single online KPI goes away with better (offline) attribution
- YouTube sets stricter rules on videos that can carry ads
- Understanding AdWords keyword match types for manufacturers
- 10 great reasons to book your ticket NOW for SMX West!
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Algorithm Update January 15th – More Tweaks & Chatter, Search Engine Roundtable
- 8 Useful Google Tools for SEO Beginners, Hallam Internet
- Bing Adds Appointment Booking to Local Panel in Search Results, The SEM Post
- Google opens an office in China’s Silicon Valley, Engadget
- Google Updates GMB Websites to Include Posts as They Pass 1.25 Million Sites Created, Mike Blumenthal
- How Organic and Paid Search Inform SEO Strategy, Clutch.co
- Measuring AMP Performance, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- SearchResearch Challenge (1/17/18): How do I find this song that’s become an earworm?, SearchReSearch
- Top 12 Important SEO Tips for your Magento 2 E-Commerce website, SEM Rush
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.