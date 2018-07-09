SearchCap: Google speed update, SEO glossary, content outreach and more
Debra Mastaler on July 9, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Link to my awesome content, please!
Jul 9, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Your content may be terrific, but if you lack a smart outreach plan, you’re going to fall short, says contributor Jeremy Knauff. Here are several tactics and email templates you can use to execute a thoughtful link-building outreach campaign.
- The small business owners guide to conquering SEO: The glossary
Jul 9, 2018 by Doc Sheldon
Own a small business and struggle with SEO? Contributor Doc Sheldon has created a glossary of essential SEO terms to help small business owners improve their understanding and knowledge of SEO.
- Google expanding store visitation and local conversion reporting
Jul 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Per-store reports will be broadly available by the end of July to enterprises and SMBs that use location extensions.
- Google Speed Update is now being released to all users
Jul 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After six months of preparation, the Google Speed Update is now rolling out. It only impacts the mobile search rankings of the slowest of sites on the internet.
- Helen Rodríguez Trías Google doodle honors physician who fought for women & children’s right to healthcare
Jul 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Dr. Rodríguez Trías’s advocacy work earned her the Presidential Citizen Medal in 2001.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- k
- Report: Second big EU antitrust fine against Google coming next week
Jul 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Reports speculate that Google will be forced to decouple Google Play access from app pre-install rules, clearing the way for new “default” apps.
- How to use Quora ads for big results in every step of the funnel
Jul 9, 2018 by Joe Martinez
Contributor Joe Martinez overcomes a momentary feeling of greed to give up great insights and audience targeting tips using Quora Ads.
- Analyst firm: Smart speaker market will reach 100M units by year-end
Jul 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The US is the largest market, followed by China, which is still undeveloped.
- Be careful what content you cut from your site
Jul 9, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Contributor Janet Driscoll Miller helps you determine how to make your website lean and mean without eliminating big traffic drivers.
- SMX Advanced session recap: Mobile-first and AMP
Jul 9, 2018 by Patrick Stox
Contributor Patrick Stox recaps an advanced SEO session where speakers shared how to perform audits in a mobile-first world and tactics to maximize the effectiveness of your AMP content.
- If content is king, then context is queen
Jul 6, 2018 by Matt Umbro
In this age of sound bites and clickbait headlines, contributor Matt Umbro contends it’s more important than ever to dig deeper into what we’re told.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 4 Ways to Make Facebook & Google Ads Work Better Together, Wordstream
- 6 Reasons Why Website Analytics is Important for Your Business Growth, Monster Insights
- Bing Testing Ads Tag With Border in Search Results Again, The SEMPost
- Bye Bye Bidding: Making Machine Learning Work for CPA Targets, Acquisio
- Connecting the dots: how the cloud operating model meets enterprise CIO needs, Google
- Creating (Free) A/B Tests in Google Optimize, PracticalEcommerce
- How To Not Go Broke as a Digital Freelancer, RavenTools
- Setting Up the Twitter Ads Website Tag with Google Tag Manager, ClixMarketing
- The New York Times mostly skips ad agencies with an in-house 20-person ad-buying team, Digiday
- Why search marketers should become video marketers, ThinkWithGoogle
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.