SearchCap: Google tests AMP labels, AdWords personalization & understanding user intent
Debra Mastaler on June 8, 2018 at 4:06 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google testing AMP label in Search ads
Jun 8, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The label is showing on some text ads with AMPed landing pages.
- Advanced AdWords Strategies to Personalize Experiences and Drive Revenue
Jun 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Paid search is brutally competitive. Everyone is using the same tactics to drive conversions. How do you separate your AdWords campaigns from your competitors’ to acquire more customers at a lower CPL? The answer is with personalization.
- How to understand searcher intent and use it to boost SEO rankings
Jun 8, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Understanding the intent behind the keywords you target simplifies the entire SEO process, says contributor Marcus Miller. Here is a look at how to understand and categorize keywords based on intent.
- Search in Pics: Camp Google, pride logo & going down the slide
Jun 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Ask the #SMXperts series — Advanced audience targeting
Jun 8, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
In this extended Q&A from SMX West, #SMXperts Jillian Nagle and Ben Wood look at creative ways to create audiences, leverage search and social and prevent customers from going to the competition.
- The big list of political ad policies from leading social & search platforms
Jun 8, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Are you running political ads? Here are all the latest political ad policies from Facebook, Twitter, Google, Snapchat and more.
- IAB Tech Lab unveils a proposed Ads.txt for mobile apps
Jun 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
It’s essentially the same idea, a file on a web domain that lists valid sellers of that property’s ad inventory. But now there’s a pointer to an app-specific one, from an app.
- Facebook says privacy settings for 14M users were switched to public due to bug
Jun 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
From May 18 to May 22, 14M users had the audience setting for new status updates changed to public because of a bug, according to Facebook.
Search News From Around The Web:
