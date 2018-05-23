Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google steps up efforts to fight scams and fraud directed at SMBs

May 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling The company is filing new lawsuits, has developed tools and a stronger education program.

Google Trends gets updated with new features and design elements

May 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Check out the new Google Trends, designed to help journalists build stories.

The importance of transparency and understanding risk in link building

May 23, 2018 by Julie Joyce Are you looking to hire a link-building company? Contributor Julie Joyce recommends reviewing search engine guidelines before talking to service providers so you know which questions to ask and when to walk away.

How to use domain names for marketing

May 23, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Verisign Although many small businesses do just fine with using one domain name, companies of all sizes can certainly benefit from registering multiple domain names as part of their domain name strategy. Having multiple domain names can provide sound marketing opportunities to engage your customers and to help grow your business. Best of all, a domain […]