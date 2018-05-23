SearchCap: Google Trends, Yelp antitrust & Google lawsuits
- Google steps up efforts to fight scams and fraud directed at SMBs
May 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company is filing new lawsuits, has developed tools and a stronger education program.
- Google Trends gets updated with new features and design elements
May 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the new Google Trends, designed to help journalists build stories.
- The importance of transparency and understanding risk in link building
May 23, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Are you looking to hire a link-building company? Contributor Julie Joyce recommends reviewing search engine guidelines before talking to service providers so you know which questions to ask and when to walk away.
- How to use domain names for marketing
May 23, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Verisign
Although many small businesses do just fine with using one domain name, companies of all sizes can certainly benefit from registering multiple domain names as part of their domain name strategy. Having multiple domain names can provide sound marketing opportunities to engage your customers and to help grow your business. Best of all, a domain […]
- Yelp asks Europe to take new antitrust action against Google
May 22, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Complaint to European Commission applies the logic of the Shopping Search case to local search.
- NinthDecimal’s new Visit Metrics turn O2O data into ‘always-on’ optimization tool
- Insights from 130 agencies — The State of Email Marketing
- Facebook Marketplace gets home service professional listings from Handy, HomeAdvisor & Porch
- Facebook CEO’s set list for EU Parliament sounded a lot like his performance for Congress last month
- Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento
- Spredfast launches Vault to better control access to brands’ social accounts
- Oracle-owned Grapeshot launches a contextual targeting solution for video ads
- The story of data, Part 3: Who owns it?
- Data controllers and data processors: The difference and why it matters in GDPR
- How to use domain names for marketing
