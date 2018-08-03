SearchCap: Google update still rolling out, Bing adds hotel booking, page speed performance & more
Debra Mastaler on August 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing adds hotel booking filter, home services pricing & coupon deals in search
Aug 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing launches new intelligent search features to help you make better buying decisions.
- Google: August core algorithm update still rolling out
Aug 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has given us an update on the big Google search algorithm update. It will take a few more days to fully roll out.
- 3 free tools to comprehensively test page speed
Aug 3, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Contributor Marcus Miller outlines how to use 3 free tools that test page speed and work to turn your site into a lean, mean, speedy fighting machine.
- Google Maps desktop now shows the world as a spinnable globe
Aug 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has released 3D Globe Mode on Google Maps desktop. Give it a spin!
- How not to get lost in the performance-oriented web
Aug 3, 2018 by Maria Cieslak
With page speed playing an active role in how a web page ranks, contributor Maria Cieslak details how SEOs can maintain high rankings and happy users by optimizing fast performance factors.
- Case study: Waze Local ads drove a 57% increase in leads to local auto dealer
Aug 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling
This translated into more than 120 additional repair orders per month or about 360 new customers during the quarter.
- Search in Pics: Google Home mini golf, Googlers visit North Korea & dogs in ball pits at Google
Aug 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
- Google confirms new FAQs, Q&A and How-Tos for search results snippets
Aug 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
New markup from Schema.org including HowTo, QAPage and FAQPage can be used to potentially show your content in Google in a brand-new way. Google previewed this in Singapore a couple of weeks ago.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The business stats you must have on instant recall
Aug 3, 2018 by Ryan Phelan
Contributor Ryan Phelan shares tips on how to further your job performance and career through growing intimately familiar with certain KPIs.
- Apple’s HomePod makes modest gains against Echo, Google Home [Report]
Aug 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Amazon has 70 percent of the market, Google 24 percent and Apple 6 percent.
- Gartner’s first MQ report on Personalization Engines points to the category’s robust evolution
Aug 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
Descendents from product recommendation engines, personalization platforms are growing into experience deciders and managers for all environments.
- Twitter loses ability to let users auto-post tweets & retweets to Facebook
Aug 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook deprecated its Publish actions permission feature yesterday, ending the ability to automatically post content from one platform to the other.
- How to structure your email program to retain customers
Aug 2, 2018 by Sam Welch
Implementing a comprehensive email retention program may seem daunting, but contributor Sam Welch reminds us of the payoff and explains how to do it.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Prioritizing the Long-Tail of Performance, Tim Kadlec
- #GTMTips: Two Simple Data Model Tricks, Simo Hava
- How to Do Market Research Better Than Your Competitors, Alexa
- Shopify Conversion Optimization: More Sales From Your Current Traffic, Optin Monster
- We’ll take what’s trending for a hundred, Google
We're listening.
