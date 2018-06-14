SearchCap: Google updates ad settings, negative SEO & more
Debra Mastaler on June 14, 2018 at 4:03 pm
- Google updates ‘Ad Settings’ to allow users to turn off targeting signals
Jun 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Google is also extending ‘Why this ad?’ notices to all services that display Google Ads, including YouTube, Google Play, Gmail, Maps and partner websites and apps.
- How to determine if you’ve been hit by negative SEO
Jun 14, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
Knowing you’ve been hit by a negative SEO campaign is crucial to fighting it. Contributor Joe Sinkwitz outlines the tools and steps you can take to figure out if you’ve been targeted.
- How does Yelp’s review solicitation penalty work?
Jun 14, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Contributor Joy Hawkins provides an overview of how Yelp’s review solicitation penalty works and explains why you should not ask for reviews.
- New Google Search Console adds filter for Web Light search appearance
Jun 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
For the first time, Google is showing webmasters how many of their visitors access their sites in Google search via the Web Light version for slower connections.
- Google makes some clarifications related to mobile-first indexing
Jun 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Confused about the Google mobile-first indexing change? Google just posted several clarifications.
- Google kicks off the World Cup 2018 with this special logo
Jun 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has produced numerous logos for the World Cup.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Reducing the time it takes to write meta descriptions for large websites
Jun 14, 2018 by Paul Shapiro
The process of writing meta descriptions will likely be improved using machine learning techniques, but in the meantime, contributor Paul Shapiro shares ways to semi-automate writing meta descriptions.
- Finally! The 800 million ways Facebook gets serious about local business
Jun 14, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Contributor Adam Dorfman explains how to capitalize on the one-two punch of Facebook advertising and organic engagement through Marketplace, your own page and Facebook’s own advertising products.
- Using push notifications for mobile app retention
Jun 14, 2018 by Kristin Cronin
Contributor Kristin Cronin looks at several ways to take advantage of push notifications as a way to engage and retain app users.
- Report: Microsoft seeks to help retailers compete with Amazon Go
Jun 14, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Microsoft wants to use computer vision, smartphones and other tech on the “intelligent edge” to speed deployment and reduce costs.
- Hey, email marketers — Take a load off and embrace automation
Jun 14, 2018 by Len Shneyder
As far as email automation best practices go, contributor Len Shneyder outlines four you should keep in mind before putting up your feet and letting the machines take over.
- Salesforce adds Interaction Studio, integration with Google Analytics 360
Jun 14, 2018 by Barry Levine
Other enhancements include Einstein-boosted audience segmentation and new connections between the Marketing, Commerce and Service Clouds.
- Snapchat’s new Snap Kit app developer platform designed to safeguard user privacy
Jun 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
With the launch of its new app developer platform, Snapchat outlines data security measures aimed at putting users first.
- Placed launches TV screen-to-store offline attribution
Jun 14, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Scale and off-the-shelf availability make the product unique, says CEO David Shim.
Search News From Around The Web:
