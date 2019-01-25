SearchCap: Google updates, SEO education & A/B testing
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Mueller previews Google image search changes, old Search Console sunsetting at NYC meetup.
Jan 25, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Here are the highlights from a Google webmaster event that happened in the Google NYC office last night.
- How to keep your SEO team (and yourself) relevant
Jan 25, 2019 by Grant Oster
Ongoing education, conferences and case study discussions not only help clients but also your own career growth.
- Fighting brand fatigue through A/B testing
Jan 25, 2019 by Duane Brown
Here’s how an e-commerce business tested different ad copy and images on Facebook to lower their CPA by 70 percent over three months.
- 4 building blocks to help your brand’s SEO strategy succeed
Jan 24, 2019 by Danielle Savin
Crawlability, optimization, brand engagement and knowledge-content creation are all important pieces to create a more competitive SEO program.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook launches rebranded ‘auto inventory ads,’ expands retargeting
Jan 25, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The new ad product launches globally to all dealerships starting on January 25, 2018, and will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.
- Slow pages hurt conversions, but marketers aren’t in a hurry to fix them
Jan 25, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Faster-loading sites was at the bottom of a list of marketing priorities according to an Unbounce survey.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Does Google Use Schema to Write Answer Passages for Featured Snippets?, Go Fish Digital
- Google Discover surfacing ‘Posts on Google’ from brands and artists, 9to5Google
- Google Says Disavowing Bad Links May Help Google Algorithmically Trust Your Links, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Urged the U.S. to Limit Protection For Activist Workers, Bloomberg
- Oracle v. Google and the future of software development, Google Blog
- Redirects: One Way to Make or Break Your Site Migration – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Updating the minimum required PHP version for the Google Ads API client library for PHP (AdWords and Ad Manager), Google Ads Developer Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.