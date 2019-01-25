Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Mueller previews Google image search changes, old Search Console sunsetting at NYC meetup.

Jan 25, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Here are the highlights from a Google webmaster event that happened in the Google NYC office last night.

How to keep your SEO team (and yourself) relevant

Jan 25, 2019 by Grant Oster Ongoing education, conferences and case study discussions not only help clients but also your own career growth.

Fighting brand fatigue through A/B testing

Jan 25, 2019 by Duane Brown Here’s how an e-commerce business tested different ad copy and images on Facebook to lower their CPA by 70 percent over three months.