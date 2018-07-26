SearchCap: Google upgrades event search feature, rookie link building & more
Debra Mastaler on July 26, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google event search feature adds more details and links to book tickets
Jul 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Upgrades to Google’s event search features include time, location, ticketing providers, sharing, saving and much more.
- Rookie link-building and content outreach mistakes you won’t make twice
Jul 26, 2018 by Gisele Navarro
Want to shorten your link-building learning curve? Contributor Gisele Navarro lists ways to avoid common mistakes when using email and content to attract links.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 8 ways to use content to skyrocket user engagement
Jul 26, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
Contributor Kristopher Jones speculates that user engagement impacts search engine rankings and shares 8 tips you can use to make your content more engaging for users.
- 4 must-do’s for marketing budget planning
Jul 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The budgeting process is usually frenzied and full of important moving pieces, especially for marketers. Programs and campaigns can be tough to plan; and more often than not, too many marketers rely on guesswork to get it done.
- Google ups its AI services with new Contact Center solution and developer tools
Jul 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
The tech giant’s conversational platform is now turning into an intelligent virtual agent and agent helper.
- New report: Consent management platforms are purchased less often than other privacy tools
Jul 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
According to TrustArc and the IAPP, that may be because consent management has too many ‘cooks in the kitchen.’
- When should marketers use AR and when VR?
Jul 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
A marketing tech exec offers some rules of thumb.
- LinkedIn overhauls Campaign Manager for marketers managing high-volume accounts
Jul 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The redesigned tool includes personalization options, one-click campaign breakdowns for reporting and new search capabilities.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Marketing Trends Every SMB Should Tap Into Now, Salesforce
- Amazon’s Alexa Cast makes it simpler to play music from your phone on Echo speakers, The Verge
- Early Days of Voice Search at Google, GoFishDigital
- How to Use Google Keyword Planner in 2018 (and Beyond), Ahrefs
- More VR in more places, YouTube
- No, Google AdWords hasn’t backtracked its policy on cryptocurrency ads, 9to5Google
- Putting Profitability First in Digital Programs, Point It
- SEO vs. PPC | Which One Is Better For You & Your Business?, CognitiveSEO
