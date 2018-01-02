Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google voice quality, AdWords climate change ads & Amazon Alexa ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- There’s nothing stopping climate change deniers from using Google AdWords
Jan 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The latest case study on ways in which targeting algorithms determine the kinds of ads we see.
- Report: Amazon in discussions with consumer brands about ads on Alexa
Jan 2, 2018 by Greg Sterling
CNBC report says product promotions on Alexa are already being tested.
- 18 link resolutions for 2018
Jan 2, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Columnist Julie Joyce gives us her list of 18 link resolutions for a wonderful and link-worthy 2018.
- Do you have a shot at ranking for that phrase?
Jan 2, 2018 by Eric Enge
Ranking for a particular search query is no longer as simple as creating a targeted page and getting some links. Columnist Eric Enge shows why a deeper understanding of relevance is needed to know which keywords to target.
- New search quality raters guidelines for Google Assistant and voice search evaluations
Jan 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has quality raters specifically for voice search-related search results. These raters look for information satisfaction, length, formulation and elocution.
- New Year’s Day 2018 Google doodle brings in the new year with a bright sunrise
Jan 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The illustrated image includes the penguins featured in all of Google’s holiday doodle series back home on a snow-filled landscape.
- New Year’s Eve 2017 Google doodle brings back penguins for the holiday doodle series
Dec 31, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s New Year’s Eve image is the third entry in the series.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- SMART goals for SEO
- Social networks to face huge fines in Germany for not removing ‘illegal content’ in 24 hours
- 7 email trends to watch in 2018
- Alibaba’s UC browser beating Google Chrome in Indian mobile market
- Empowered consumers are searching for the best and worst brands before they buy
Search News From Around The Web:
- Here’s What a Negative SEO Attack Looks Like, Bill Hartzer
- 10 Reasons Why Your Ads Aren’t Showing Up in Google, PPC Hero
- Building links in 2018: Think like a PR, act like an SEO, Branded3
- Google’s ‘Dutch Sandwich’ Shielded 16 Billion Euros From Tax, Bloomberg
- PPC and SEO together: A match made in marketing heaven, Vertical Leap
- Researchers can now make neighborhood voting predictions from Google Street View images, TechCrunch
- What Is A Backlink? Check Backlinks To Your Site (Here Is How), YouTube
