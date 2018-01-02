Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

There’s nothing stopping climate change deniers from using Google AdWords

Jan 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The latest case study on ways in which targeting algorithms determine the kinds of ads we see.

Report: Amazon in discussions with consumer brands about ads on Alexa

Jan 2, 2018 by Greg Sterling CNBC report says product promotions on Alexa are already being tested.

18 link resolutions for 2018

Jan 2, 2018 by Julie Joyce Columnist Julie Joyce gives us her list of 18 link resolutions for a wonderful and link-worthy 2018.

Do you have a shot at ranking for that phrase?

Jan 2, 2018 by Eric Enge Ranking for a particular search query is no longer as simple as creating a targeted page and getting some links. Columnist Eric Enge shows why a deeper understanding of relevance is needed to know which keywords to target.

New search quality raters guidelines for Google Assistant and voice search evaluations

Jan 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google has quality raters specifically for voice search-related search results. These raters look for information satisfaction, length, formulation and elocution.

New Year’s Day 2018 Google doodle brings in the new year with a bright sunrise

Jan 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The illustrated image includes the penguins featured in all of Google’s holiday doodle series back home on a snow-filled landscape.