SearchCap: Google webmaster videos, new mobile search experiments & Assistant SDK updates
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google tests ‘more results’ mobile search interface and new search refinement buttons
Dec 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google told us, “We constantly experiment with new search formats and experiences to deliver the best experience for our users.”
- Take our Holiday Retail Survey & let us know how your search marketing strategy changed this year
Dec 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Survey results will be shared during the “Holiday Retail Search Strategies” webcast on January 18.
- Winter solstice 2017 Google doodle marks the shortest day of the year & official start of winter
Dec 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google has brought back its animated mouse to finish out the 2017 solstice and equinox doodle series.
- ‘SEO Snippets’ — new Google video series to help webmasters & SEOs
Dec 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The new series will address frequently raised issues in the webmaster forums.
- The Google Assistant SDK adds support for additional languages & more
Dec 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In addition to new language support, Google has added customized settings, text-based queries & responses, device action functionality and more.
- 4 things SEO professionals should do consistently
Dec 21, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
Columnist Jeremy Knauff shares his vision for how to improve the SEO industry through transparency, knowledge-sharing and stronger relationships with clients.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
