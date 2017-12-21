Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google tests ‘more results’ mobile search interface and new search refinement buttons

Dec 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google told us, “We constantly experiment with new search formats and experiences to deliver the best experience for our users.”

Take our Holiday Retail Survey & let us know how your search marketing strategy changed this year

Dec 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Survey results will be shared during the “Holiday Retail Search Strategies” webcast on January 18.

Winter solstice 2017 Google doodle marks the shortest day of the year & official start of winter

Dec 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google has brought back its animated mouse to finish out the 2017 solstice and equinox doodle series.

‘SEO Snippets’ — new Google video series to help webmasters & SEOs

Dec 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The new series will address frequently raised issues in the webmaster forums.

The Google Assistant SDK adds support for additional languages & more

Dec 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In addition to new language support, Google has added customized settings, text-based queries & responses, device action functionality and more.