SearchCap: Google webspam report, Bing ads, bot herding & more
Debra Mastaler on June 28, 2018 at 4:17 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads Automated Extensions — formerly Annotations — now have UI reporting and opt-out
Jun 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
10 Automated Extensions are available in Bing Ads.
- Optimize for local SEO and drive more customers to your business
Jun 28, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It is estimated that more than half the searches on Google are made with “local intent.” This means that one out of two people in Google is actually looking for local products or services when they search for something.
- The growing importance of remarketing audiences in Google paid search management
Jun 28, 2018 by Andy Taylor
With the explosive growth of click share coming from remarketing audiences, contributor Andy Taylor feels it’s important to consider both incrementality and personalization when using audiences for paid search management.
- The ultimate guide to bot herding and spider wrangling — Part 3
Jun 28, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
In this third and final installment, contributor Stephan Spencer outlines common coding, mobile and localization issues and offers workarounds to make sure your code provides consistent cues.
- Google web spam report: Less than 1% of sites visited from search results are spammy
Jun 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google doubled down on removing unnatural links, reduced link spam by almost half.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Here’s your exclusive sneak peek at the MarTech agenda
Jun 28, 2018 by Marketing Land
Your success as a marketing technologist requires that you live and breathe at the intersection of marketing, technology and management. As you struggle with how to select, implement and utilize to transform your organization, it’s helpful to see what success looks like.
- It’s time for the brand promise to evolve. Again.
Jun 28, 2018 by John Nardone
Contributor John Nardone explains how being an empathetic marketer can help you with everything from managing data to conceiving of dynamite creative.
- Facebook starts showing all ads a Page is running
Jun 28, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook Pages now include an “Info & Ads” section listing all ads a Page has run across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook’s partner networks.
- Twitter’s new Ad Transparency Center shows all ads shown in past 7 days
Jun 28, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
As part of its initiative to be more transparent, Twitter will show billing information, ad spend and targeting data for US political ads.
- Report: Stores still critical in consumer purchase journey, above TV and social
Jun 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Study from Blis found that in-store browsing was the number one way consumers discovered new products.
- Neura and In Loco are launching new efforts to tap the real world for targeting
Jun 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
These startups are pointing to ways in which the Internet of Things, data mashups and predictive inferences are helping marketers move beyond online indicators.
- Forrester issues first Wave report on Experience Optimization
Jun 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
Adobe takes top ranking for platforms that combine testing, behavioral targeting and recommendation engines.
- Instagram launches Topic Channels in Explore, video chat in Direct & new camera effects
Jun 28, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Instagram is now rolling out updates first announced at Facebook’s F8 Developers Conference in May.
- Google is retiring the AdWords & DoubleClick brands in a major rebranding aimed at simplification
Jun 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Welcome to Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, and Google Ad Manager.
- Twitter now removing 214% more spammy accounts YoY as it ramps up efforts against bad actors
Jun 27, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After announcing it acquired Smyte to help improve safety initiatives, Twitter outlined new ways it is fighting malicious content and spam.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 12 Lessons I’ve Learned from 100+ Link Building Campaigns, CognitiveSEO
- Fake Reviews: What’s the Impact and How Can We Combat Them?, BrightLocal
- Google Exec Says Microsoft Beat Search Giant to Buy GitHub, Bloomberg
- Google’s new advertising products for your business, Think With Google
- Proven Strategies for Making the Most Out of Google Optimize, Monster Insights
- The Future of Voice and Visual Search: SMX Expert Panel, Impression
- What is Click Fraud and How Can you Protect your PPC Ads?, Click Cease
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.