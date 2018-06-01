SearchCap: Google Wikipedia prank, Google answers & search pictures
- What do Google and a toddler have in common? Both need to learn good listening skills.
Jun 1, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor and patent explorer Dave Davies reviews a recently-presented paper that suggests Google is grouping entities and using their relationships to listen for better answers to multipart questions.
- Google’s reliance on Wikipedia makes it vulnerable to search pranks
Jun 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google said Wikipedia prank caused Republican “Nazism” Knowledge Panel.
- Search in Pics: Rosie the Riveter Android figurine, Google indoor tennis & director chairs
Jun 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Rosie the Riveter Android figurine: Source: Twitter Google director chair: Source: Instagram Wolf serving drinks at […]
- 7 personalization strategies to convert more callers to customers
Jun 1, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital advertising has gone mobile. And when consumers engage with a company’s digital ads and website on their smartphones, they often convert in the most convenient and immediate way: by calling. Thanks to smartphones, the volume of call conversions from digital advertising has exploded. Research predicts that calls to US businesses from mobile search, social […]
