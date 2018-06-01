Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

What do Google and a toddler have in common? Both need to learn good listening skills.

Jun 1, 2018 by Dave Davies Contributor and patent explorer Dave Davies reviews a recently-presented paper that suggests Google is grouping entities and using their relationships to listen for better answers to multipart questions.

Google’s reliance on Wikipedia makes it vulnerable to search pranks

Jun 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling Google said Wikipedia prank caused Republican “Nazism” Knowledge Panel.

Search in Pics: Rosie the Riveter Android figurine, Google indoor tennis & director chairs

Jun 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Rosie the Riveter Android figurine: Source: Twitter Google director chair: Source: Instagram Wolf serving drinks at […]