SearchCap: Google XML sitemaps, Amazon ads & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Managing sitemap XML with Google Search Console
Feb 8, 2019 by Detlef Johnson
What to look for in Search Console indexing reports, plus learn why and how to create a dynamic Sitemap file.
- Key considerations for achieving success on Amazon
Feb 7, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Expert tips for making the most of Amazon’s advertising offerings and factors to manage before you even get started.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook Pages will soon be able to respond to Instagram Direct messages
Feb 7, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The new feature follows Facebook’s recent announcement that it is working to integrate Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
- Get more from your customer data with marketing automation
Feb 7, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
With so many marketing automation options available, it’s hard to know where to start – or how to disengage from your current provider. Maybe you’re unhappy with your experience using a legacy marketing automation product. Maybe your martech stack keeps getting bigger and more expensive… and your results aren’t keeping pace. In this webinar, Mautic […]
- How could Facebook’s use of blockchain affect marketing and advertising?
Feb 7, 2019 by Barry Levine
The social giant’s recent aqui-hire of a blockchain startup’s team is another demonstration of its interest in cryptocurrency, shared ledgers and smart contracts.
Search News From Around The Web:
