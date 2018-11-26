SearchCap: Google zero results, European Commission complaints & TrueView
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google showing zero results again for many time, calculations & conversions search results
Nov 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
And it is back! Google may now show no search results for queries it’s confident it can answer on its own.
- Google’s EU shopping comparison rivals say their situation is getting worse
Nov 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
They argue in an open letter to the European Commission that Google’s auction-based remedy to antitrust claims is fundamentally flawed.
- Navigating Showcase Shopping Ads this holiday season
Nov 23, 2018 by Steve Costanza
Recent updates have made Showcase ads appear for more specific queries while the addition of video is giving retailers a new, visual way to promote their brand.
- 8 ways marketers use call analytics with Salesforce to drive revenue
Nov 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Salesforce is the world’s most popular CRM provider, with more than 150,000 users worldwide. It’s used by companies of all sizes — from small businesses with one subscription to large enterprises with thousands — but has seen its greatest adoption among the world’s biggest brands, with over 80% of Fortune 500 companies using its CRM. […]
- TrueView for Shopping: The perfect marriage of awareness and direct response
Nov 26, 2018 by Joe Martinez
To get the most out of a single video for a campaign, pair it up with a custom label that constantly refreshes and excludes the proper audiences.
- The new world of marketing
Nov 26, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Provided By IBM With Insider Studios
Machine learning is reinventing marketing — and a growing number of marketers know it. According to recent research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 91 percent of marketers at companies that outperform their competitors believe artificial intelligence is important to the future of their organizations. At the same time, only about a quarter of […]
- Analyze data distribution more accurately with time series
Nov 26, 2018 by Kevin Klein
Using a time series layer to histograms and box and whisker plot visualizations can add true diagnostic value. This is part three of a three-part series about Bing’s data distribution tools.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Consumers spent a record $6.22 billion online on Black Friday
Nov 26, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Shoppers are no longer waiting for Black Friday and they’re purchasing on smartphones more than ever this year.
- With so many choices, which SEO tool is right for you?
Nov 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Compiled from the latest research, this 55-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. In this report you will learn: Who the leading players are in enterprise SEO platforms. What you should look for in an SEO […]
- The new world of marketing
Nov 26, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Provided By IBM With Insider Studios
Machine learning is reinventing marketing — and a growing number of marketers know it. According to recent research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 91 percent of marketers at companies that outperform their competitors believe artificial intelligence is important to the future of their organizations. At the same time, only about a quarter of […]
- Using data responsibly doesn’t have to weaken marketing strategies
Nov 23, 2018 by Gladys Kong
In today’s diverse marketplace, businesses need data solutions that empower them to anticipate and respond to many circumstances and challenges.
- Janrain launches its new Identity Central solution
Nov 21, 2018 by Barry Levine
The identity management provider says this new version of its platform is the first one supporting the new OpenID protocol that is fully cloud-based.
- Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for marketers: Software, supplies and more
Nov 21, 2018 by Barry Levine
Adobe suite, cloud software among choice deals we found for marketers.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Duplex expands to ‘small group’ of Pixel owners, The Verge
- Supporting the European Union Parliamentary Elections, Google Blog
- Google Tests Double Carousel For Top Stories, Search Engine Roundtable
- What SEOs Can Learn from AdWords – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Google settled racism case from contractor ‘treated like a terrorist’, The Guardian
- E-A-T and SEO, Marie Haynes Consulting
- Google Featured Snippet Refinement Bubbles Video Button, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google pays $1 billion for huge Mountain View business park, Mercury News
- Google Thanksgiving Search Algorithm Update, Search Engine Roundtable
- Trust-Centric Marketing and SEO, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.