Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google showing zero results again for many time, calculations & conversions search results

Nov 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz And it is back! Google may now show no search results for queries it’s confident it can answer on its own.

Google’s EU shopping comparison rivals say their situation is getting worse

Nov 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling They argue in an open letter to the European Commission that Google’s auction-based remedy to antitrust claims is fundamentally flawed.

Navigating Showcase Shopping Ads this holiday season

Nov 23, 2018 by Steve Costanza Recent updates have made Showcase ads appear for more specific queries while the addition of video is giving retailers a new, visual way to promote their brand.

8 ways marketers use call analytics with Salesforce to drive revenue

Nov 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Salesforce is the world’s most popular CRM provider, with more than 150,000 users worldwide. It’s used by companies of all sizes — from small businesses with one subscription to large enterprises with thousands — but has seen its greatest adoption among the world’s biggest brands, with over 80% of Fortune 500 companies using its CRM. […]

TrueView for Shopping: The perfect marriage of awareness and direct response

Nov 26, 2018 by Joe Martinez To get the most out of a single video for a campaign, pair it up with a custom label that constantly refreshes and excludes the proper audiences.

The new world of marketing

Nov 26, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Provided By IBM With Insider Studios Machine learning is reinventing marketing — and a growing number of marketers know it. According to recent research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 91 percent of marketers at companies that outperform their competitors believe artificial intelligence is important to the future of their organizations. At the same time, only about a quarter of […]