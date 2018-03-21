Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google zero results gone, Subscribe with Google for news & non-English URL SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google stops showing zero search results for time, calculations & conversions
Mar 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After only a week of experimenting with showing only a single answer, Google is putting that test on hold.
- Google News Initiative kicks off with Subscribe With Google, other efforts
Mar 21, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Subscribers will see articles from their subscribed publications higher in the search results and be logged in to those publications across devices.
- Google: Using non-English URLs for non-English websites is fine
Mar 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In Google’s latest SEO snippets video series, Google’s John Mueller talked about non-English URLs and SEO.
- All new! B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Marketer’s Guide updated for 2018
Mar 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The latest edition of MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for B2B marketing automation software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software in your business. This 48-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for B2B marketing automation software tools […]
- Dynamic Search Ads are for amateurs or superheroes
Mar 21, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Contributor Daniel Gilbert is definitely not a fan of Google’s Dynamic Search Ads. He shares why he feels the ad program doesn’t hold a candle to human-powered account management.
- International SEO: How to build a global footprint
Mar 21, 2018 by Jim Yu
Being successful on the international stage requires more than practicing basic SEO, says Contributor Jim Yu. You must make meaningful connections and adapt to local-level insights to make your mark.
- Guillermo Haro Google doodle celebrates Mexican astronomer who discovered Orion’s flare stars
Mar 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Haro’s discovery of the red and blue flare stars in the Orion constellation earned the astronomer a spot in the esteemed Royal Astronomy Academy.
